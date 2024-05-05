Eimantas Stanionis bests Gabriel Maestre to retain title in ring return

Eimantas Stanionis came out with the win against Gabriel Maestre on Saturday, May 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The undefeated Lithuanian handed two-time Olympian his first defeat as a pro and retained his WBA welterweight title. The contest kicked off the PPV card topped by Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia.

Stanionis defeated old amateur rival Maestre by unanimous decision. After 12 rounds, the scores were 117-111, 118-110 and 119-109.

With the victory, Eimantas Stanionis improved to 15-0, 9 KOs and made the first successful defense of his belt. The 29-year-old stepped inside the ring for the first time in two years since his win by split decision against Radzhab Butaev in April 2022.

Gabriel Maestre, who earlier in his career held the WBA interim welterweight strap, dropped to 6-1-1, 5 KOs. The 37-year-old got his two-fight winning streak snapped.

