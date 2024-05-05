Subscribe
Brandon Figueroa KO’s Jessie Magdaleno with body shot to retain title

Brandon Figueroa stops Jessie Magdaleno to retain interim WBC 126 lbs title on Canelo-Munguia undercard

By Parviz Iskenderov
Brandon Figueroa successfully retained his interim WBC featherweight title against Jessie Magdaleno on May 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair battled it out on the card headlined by Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia on Cinco de Mayo weekend.

The scheduled for 12 rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. The Weslaco, Texas native dropped and stopped former world champion of Las Vegas with a big liver shot. The official time was 2 minutes and 59 seconds into the ninth round. In the fourth round the latter went down due to an unintentional low blow.

With the victory by knockout, former WBC and WBA super bantamweight champion Figueroa improved to 25-1-1, 19 KOs. The 27-year-old made the first defense of his interim belt and earned the third win in a row.

Former WBO super bantamweight champion Jessie Magdaleno dropped to 29-3, 18 KOs. The 32-year-old southpaw suffered his second straight defeat.

Get Canelo vs Munguia full fight card results.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

