Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia full fight video highlights

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez successfully retained his undisputed super middleweight title against Jaime Munguia on Saturday, May 4. The all-Mexican main event aired live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, highlighting Cinco de Mayo weekend.

The world championship clash went the full distance and produced fireworks. In the fourth round Canelo dropped Munguia with big a right uppercut, sending the latter to the canvas for the first time in his career. After 12 rounds, the scores were 117-110, 116-111 and 115-112.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Canelo Alvarez made the fourth successful defense of his undisputed 168-pound title and retained his unified WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO belts. The 33-year-old boxing star of Guadalajara, Jalisco improved to 61-2-2, 39 KOs and earned his fourth win in a row.

Former WBO super welterweight titleholder Jaime Munguia didn’t succeed in his attempt to become a two-division world champion. The 27-year-old native of Tijuana, Baja California dropped to 43-1, 34 KOs and suffered his first career defeat.

Get Canelo vs Munguia full fight card results.