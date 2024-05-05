Subscribe
Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia full fight video highlights

Canelo drops Munguia en route to decision victory to retain undisputed title

By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez successfully retained his undisputed super middleweight title against Jaime Munguia on Saturday, May 4. The all-Mexican main event aired live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, highlighting Cinco de Mayo weekend.

The world championship clash went the full distance and produced fireworks. In the fourth round Canelo dropped Munguia with big a right uppercut, sending the latter to the canvas for the first time in his career. After 12 rounds, the scores were 117-110, 116-111 and 115-112.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Canelo Alvarez made the fourth successful defense of his undisputed 168-pound title and retained his unified WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO belts. The 33-year-old boxing star of Guadalajara, Jalisco improved to 61-2-2, 39 KOs and earned his fourth win in a row.

Former WBO super welterweight titleholder Jaime Munguia didn’t succeed in his attempt to become a two-division world champion. The 27-year-old native of Tijuana, Baja California dropped to 43-1, 34 KOs and suffered his first career defeat.

Get Canelo vs Munguia full fight card results.

