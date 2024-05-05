Subscribe
Mario Barrios drops Fabian Andres Maidana in third round en route to win by UD

Mario Barrios retains interim title by decision against Fabian Andres Maidana in Canelo vs Munguia co-feature

By Parviz Iskenderov
Interim WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios came out on top on May 4, when he faced Fabian Andres Maidana at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair squared off in the co-feature on the PPV card topped by Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia.

The scheduled for 12 rounds contest went the full distance. The native of San Antonio, Texas secured the win by decision dropping the Argentinian contender with a big right hand in the third round along the way. All three scores were 116-111.

With the victory, former WBC super lightweight champion Mario Barrios improved to 29-2, 18 KOs. The 28-year-old made the first successful defense of his interim strap and earned the third win in a row.

Fabian Andres Maidana didn’t succeed in his first attempt to become champion. The 31-year-old dropped to 22-3, 16 KOs and got his four-fight winning streak.

Get Canelo vs Munguia full fight card results.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

