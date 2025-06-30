Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Jack Catterall vs Harlem Eubank headlines first Fight Weekend of July

Fight schedule for July 5

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Jack Catterall during a media day ahead of his boxing bout
Jack Catterall during a media day, on February 12, 2025, ahead of his bout against Arnold Barboza Jr at Co-op Live Arena, Manchester, England | Matthew Pover/Matchroom Boxing
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

The boxing match between Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank on Saturday, July 5 headlines the fight schedule for the first week of the month. The all-British bout takes place at AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Former title challenger Catterall (30-2, 13 KOs) and unbeaten Eubank (21-0, 9 KOs) battle it out at welterweight. Catterall dropped a split decision to Arnold Barboza Jr. in February in his bid to claim the vacant WBO super lightweight belt. Eubank is coming off a win via 10th-round TKO against Tyrone McKenna in March.

On the Catterall vs Eubank undercard, Joe Cordina (17-1, 9 KOs) of Wales and Mexico’s Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz (17-1, 13 KOs) square off at lightweight. A super featherweight bout features Aqib Fiaz (13-1, 2 KOs) against Alex Murphy (13-1), who replaced previously announced Michael Gomez Jnr. (21-2, 6 KOs).

Australia’s former featherweight champion Skye Nicolson (12-1, 1 KO) returns in a super bantamweight bout against Bolivia’s Carla Camila Campos Gonzales (9-3, 8 KOs). Pat Brown (2-0, 2 KOs) is back in the ring in a cruiserweight contest against Lewis Oakford (6-2). William Crolla (8-0, 6 KOs) and Fraser Wilkinson (11-2, 2 KOs) of Scotland clash at super welterweight.

Catterall vs Eubank airs live on DAZN. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 pm BST, while the broadcast in the U.S. starts at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. The prelims start two hours earlier.

Watch on DAZN

Additionally, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering pro wrestling and more. This week includes the 300th episode of AEW Dynamite, along with a special taping of AEW Collision.

AEW Dynamite / Collision takes place at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on Wednesday, July 2. Among the matches, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defends her title against Mina Shirakawa. Plus, Kota Ibushi challenges AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.