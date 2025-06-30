Jack Catterall vs Harlem Eubank headlines first Fight Weekend of July

The boxing match between Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank on Saturday, July 5 headlines the fight schedule for the first week of the month. The all-British bout takes place at AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Former title challenger Catterall (30-2, 13 KOs) and unbeaten Eubank (21-0, 9 KOs) battle it out at welterweight. Catterall dropped a split decision to Arnold Barboza Jr. in February in his bid to claim the vacant WBO super lightweight belt. Eubank is coming off a win via 10th-round TKO against Tyrone McKenna in March.

On the Catterall vs Eubank undercard, Joe Cordina (17-1, 9 KOs) of Wales and Mexico’s Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz (17-1, 13 KOs) square off at lightweight. A super featherweight bout features Aqib Fiaz (13-1, 2 KOs) against Alex Murphy (13-1), who replaced previously announced Michael Gomez Jnr. (21-2, 6 KOs).

Australia’s former featherweight champion Skye Nicolson (12-1, 1 KO) returns in a super bantamweight bout against Bolivia’s Carla Camila Campos Gonzales (9-3, 8 KOs). Pat Brown (2-0, 2 KOs) is back in the ring in a cruiserweight contest against Lewis Oakford (6-2). William Crolla (8-0, 6 KOs) and Fraser Wilkinson (11-2, 2 KOs) of Scotland clash at super welterweight.

Catterall vs Eubank airs live on DAZN. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 pm BST, while the broadcast in the U.S. starts at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT. The prelims start two hours earlier.

Additionally, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule, also covering pro wrestling and more. This week includes the 300th episode of AEW Dynamite, along with a special taping of AEW Collision.

AEW Dynamite / Collision takes place at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA on Wednesday, July 2. Among the matches, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defends her title against Mina Shirakawa. Plus, Kota Ibushi challenges AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada.