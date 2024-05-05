Vito Mielnicki Jr on top with decision against Ronald Cruz

Vito Mielnicki Jr made his successful first ring appearance for the year on May 4, when he faced Ronald Cruz at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The bout kicked off the preliminary action leading to the PPV card topped by Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia.

The scheduled for 10 rounds welterweight bout went the full distance. The Belleville, New Jersey native came out on top by decision, dropping his LA-born opponent at the end of the third and fourth rounds. The scores were 99-89, 98-90 and 96-92.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Vito Mielnicki Jr, who received the first career cut above his left eye, improved to 18-1, 12 KOs. The Roseland, New Jersey-based 21-year-old secured his 10th win in a row.

North Hollywood-based 32-year-old Ronald Cruz dropped to 19-4-1, 12 KOs.

