UFC Seattle live results: Joe Pyfer TKOs Israel Adesanya – Video

Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya looks to return to winning ways as he faces Joe Pyfer in the main event of UFC Fight Night on March 28. The card airs live from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.
Nigerian-New Zealand 36-year-old Adesanya (24-5) comes off three consecutive losses against Nassourdine Imavov, Dricus du Plessis, and Sean Strickland. 29-year-old Pyfer (15-3) of Vineland, New Jersey, aims for his fourth straight victory after submitting Abusupiyan Magomedov in his previous bout last October.
The co-main event features a flyweight rematch between former champion Alexa Grasso (16-5-1) and Maycee Barber (15-2). Grasso won their first fight in February 2021 by unanimous decision.
Mexico’s 32-year-old Grasso looks to rebound from losses against Natalia Silva and Valentina Shevchenko. Barber, 27, of Greeley, Colorado, seeks her eighth win in a row following a decision over Karine Silva last December.
UFC Seattle results
Main Card
- Joe Pyfer def. Israel Adesanya by TKO (punches, R2, 4:18)
- Alexa Grasso def. Maycee Barber by KO (punch, R1, 2:42)
- Michael Chiesa def. Niko Price by submission (rear-naked choke, R1, 1:03)
- Lerryan Douglas def. Julian Erosa by KO (punches, R1, 3:33)
- Yousri Belgaroui def. Mansur Abdul-Malik by TKO (punches and knee, R3, 3:39)
- Terrance McKinney def. Kyle Nelson by TKO (head kick and punches, R1, 0:24)
Prelims
- Tofiq Musayev def. Ignacio Bahamondes by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27)
- Lance Gibson Jr. def. Chase Hooper by TKO (knees, R1, 2:56)
- Tyrell Fortune def. Marcin Tybura by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
- Casey O’Neill def. Gabriella Fernandes by TKO (punches, R1, 3:11)
- Navajo Stirling def. Bruno Lopes by TKO (punches and elbows, R2, 4:05)
- Ricky Simon vs. Adrian Yanez – majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)
- Alexia Thainara def. Bruna Brasil by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
UFC Seattle live blog
Post-fight press conference
The post-fight press conference wraps up the event.
Joe Pyfer TKOs Israel Adesanya in second round
The main event ends inside the distance, as Joe Pyfer (16-3) defeats Israel Adesanya (24-6) by second-round TKO with punches at middleweight. The stoppage came at 4:18 of the round.
Adesanya vs Pyfer – Main Event Time
It’s time for the main event, featuring former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (24-5) against Joe Pyfer (15-3) in a five-round showdown.
Alexa Grasso KOs Maycee Barber in first round
The co-main event ends inside the distance, as Alexa Grasso (17-5-1) defeats Maycee Barber (15-3) by first-round knockout with a punch in their flyweight rematch. The stoppage came at 2:42 of the round after Grasso secured a choke, prompting the referee to immediately call it a day.
Michael Chiesa submits Niko Price in first round
Michael Chiesa (20-7) defeats Niko Price (16-17) by first-round submission via rear-naked choke at welterweight. The official time was 1:03 of the round.
Lerryan Douglas KOs Julian Erosa in first round
Lerryan Douglas (14-5) defeats Julian Erosa (31-14) by first-round knockout with punches at featherweight. The stoppage came at 3:33 of the round.
Yousri Belgaroui TKOs Mansur Abdul-Malik in third round
Yousri Belgaroui (10-3) defeats Mansur Abdul-Malik (9-1-1) by third-round TKO with punches and knee at middleweight. The stoppage came at 3:39 of the round.
Terrance McKinney TKOs Kyle Nelson in first round
Terrance McKinney (18-8) defeats Kyle Nelson (17-7-1) by first-round TKO with head kick and punches at lightweight. The stoppage came at 0:24 of the round.
Tofiq Musayev defeats Ignacio Bahamondes by decision
Wrapping up the prelims, Tofiq Musayev (23-6) defeats Ignacio Bahamondes (17-7) by unanimous decision at lightweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-27, and 30-27.
Lance Gibson Jr TKOs Chase Hooper in first round
Lance Gibson Jr. (10-2) defeats Chase Hooper (16-5-1) by first-round TKO with knees at lightweight. The stoppage came at 2:56 of the round.
Tyrell Fortune defeats Marcin Tybura by decision
Tyrell Fortune (18-3) defeats Marcin Tybura (27-11) by unanimous decision at heavyweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-28, and 30-27.
Casey O'Neill TKOs Gabriella Fernandes in first round
Casey O’Neill (11-2) defeats Gabriella Fernandes (11-4) by first-round TKO with punches at flyweight. The stoppage came at 3:11 of the round.
Navajo Stirling TKOs Bruno Lopes in second round
Navajo Stirling (9-0) defeats Bruno Lopes (14-3) by second-round TKO with punches and elbows at light heavyweight. The stoppage came at 4:05 of the round.
Ricky Simon vs Adrian Yanez ends in draw
Ricky Simon (22-7-1) and Adrian Yanez (17-6-1) fight to a majority draw. After three rounds at bantamweight, the judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-28, and 28-28.
Alexia Thainara defeats Bruna Brasil by decision
In the event opener, Alexia Thainara (14-1) defeats Bruna Brasil (11-7-1) by unanimous decision at strawweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27.
UFC Seattle Kickoff
The fight action at UFC Seattle is about to begin.
How to watch and start time
UFC Seattle airs live on Paramount+. The main card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.