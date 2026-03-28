UFC Seattle live results: Joe Pyfer TKOs Israel Adesanya – Video

Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya looks to return to winning ways as he faces Joe Pyfer in the main event of UFC Fight Night on March 28. The card airs live from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Nigerian-New Zealand 36-year-old Adesanya (24-5) comes off three consecutive losses against Nassourdine Imavov, Dricus du Plessis, and Sean Strickland. 29-year-old Pyfer (15-3) of Vineland, New Jersey, aims for his fourth straight victory after submitting Abusupiyan Magomedov in his previous bout last October.

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The co-main event features a flyweight rematch between former champion Alexa Grasso (16-5-1) and Maycee Barber (15-2). Grasso won their first fight in February 2021 by unanimous decision.

Mexico’s 32-year-old Grasso looks to rebound from losses against Natalia Silva and Valentina Shevchenko. Barber, 27, of Greeley, Colorado, seeks her eighth win in a row following a decision over Karine Silva last December.

UFC Seattle results

Main Card

Joe Pyfer def. Israel Adesanya by TKO (punches, R2, 4:18)

Alexa Grasso def. Maycee Barber by KO (punch, R1, 2:42)

Michael Chiesa def. Niko Price by submission (rear-naked choke, R1, 1:03)

Lerryan Douglas def. Julian Erosa by KO (punches, R1, 3:33)

Yousri Belgaroui def. Mansur Abdul-Malik by TKO (punches and knee, R3, 3:39)

Terrance McKinney def. Kyle Nelson by TKO (head kick and punches, R1, 0:24)

Prelims

Tofiq Musayev def. Ignacio Bahamondes by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27)

Lance Gibson Jr. def. Chase Hooper by TKO (knees, R1, 2:56)

Tyrell Fortune def. Marcin Tybura by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Casey O’Neill def. Gabriella Fernandes by TKO (punches, R1, 3:11)

Navajo Stirling def. Bruno Lopes by TKO (punches and elbows, R2, 4:05)

Ricky Simon vs. Adrian Yanez – majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)

Alexia Thainara def. Bruna Brasil by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC Seattle live blog March 28, 2026 10:52 PM EDT Post-fight press conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. March 28, 2026 10:48 PM EDT Joe Pyfer TKOs Israel Adesanya in second round The main event ends inside the distance, as Joe Pyfer (16-3) defeats Israel Adesanya (24-6) by second-round TKO with punches at middleweight. The stoppage came at 4:18 of the round. March 28, 2026 10:31 PM EDT Adesanya vs Pyfer – Main Event Time It’s time for the main event, featuring former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (24-5) against Joe Pyfer (15-3) in a five-round showdown. March 28, 2026 10:17 PM EDT Alexa Grasso KOs Maycee Barber in first round The co-main event ends inside the distance, as Alexa Grasso (17-5-1) defeats Maycee Barber (15-3) by first-round knockout with a punch in their flyweight rematch. The stoppage came at 2:42 of the round after Grasso secured a choke, prompting the referee to immediately call it a day. March 28, 2026 9:50 PM EDT Michael Chiesa submits Niko Price in first round Michael Chiesa (20-7) defeats Niko Price (16-17) by first-round submission via rear-naked choke at welterweight. The official time was 1:03 of the round. March 28, 2026 9:28 PM EDT Lerryan Douglas KOs Julian Erosa in first round Lerryan Douglas (14-5) defeats Julian Erosa (31-14) by first-round knockout with punches at featherweight. The stoppage came at 3:33 of the round. March 28, 2026 9:06 PM EDT Yousri Belgaroui TKOs Mansur Abdul-Malik in third round Yousri Belgaroui (10-3) defeats Mansur Abdul-Malik (9-1-1) by third-round TKO with punches and knee at middleweight. The stoppage came at 3:39 of the round. March 28, 2026 8:30 PM EDT Terrance McKinney TKOs Kyle Nelson in first round Terrance McKinney (18-8) defeats Kyle Nelson (17-7-1) by first-round TKO with head kick and punches at lightweight. The stoppage came at 0:24 of the round. March 28, 2026 8:03 PM EDT Tofiq Musayev defeats Ignacio Bahamondes by decision Wrapping up the prelims, Tofiq Musayev (23-6) defeats Ignacio Bahamondes (17-7) by unanimous decision at lightweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-27, and 30-27. March 28, 2026 7:28 PM EDT Lance Gibson Jr TKOs Chase Hooper in first round Lance Gibson Jr. (10-2) defeats Chase Hooper (16-5-1) by first-round TKO with knees at lightweight. The stoppage came at 2:56 of the round. March 28, 2026 7:22 PM EDT Tyrell Fortune defeats Marcin Tybura by decision Tyrell Fortune (18-3) defeats Marcin Tybura (27-11) by unanimous decision at heavyweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-28, and 30-27. March 28, 2026 6:57 PM EDT Casey O'Neill TKOs Gabriella Fernandes in first round Casey O’Neill (11-2) defeats Gabriella Fernandes (11-4) by first-round TKO with punches at flyweight. The stoppage came at 3:11 of the round. March 28, 2026 6:29 PM EDT Navajo Stirling TKOs Bruno Lopes in second round Navajo Stirling (9-0) defeats Bruno Lopes (14-3) by second-round TKO with punches and elbows at light heavyweight. The stoppage came at 4:05 of the round. March 28, 2026 6:01 PM EDT Ricky Simon vs Adrian Yanez ends in draw Ricky Simon (22-7-1) and Adrian Yanez (17-6-1) fight to a majority draw. After three rounds at bantamweight, the judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-28, and 28-28. March 28, 2026 5:38 PM EDT Alexia Thainara defeats Bruna Brasil by decision In the event opener, Alexia Thainara (14-1) defeats Bruna Brasil (11-7-1) by unanimous decision at strawweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27. March 28, 2026 4:50 PM EDT UFC Seattle Kickoff The fight action at UFC Seattle is about to begin. March 28, 2026 12:00 AM EDT How to watch and start time UFC Seattle airs live on Paramount+. The main card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.