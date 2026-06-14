UFC Freedom 250 live results: Topuria defends title against Gaethje

UFC Freedom 250 airs live tonight, Sunday, June 14, from The White House in Washington, D.C. Atop the seven-fight card, reigning lightweight champion Ilia Topuria faces interim champion Justin Gaethje.

Georgian-Spanish two-division champion Topuria (17-0) makes the first defense of his 155-pound title. He claimed the vacant belt last June by first-round knockout against Charles Oliveira.

Gaethje (27-5) of Safford, Arizona, makes his latest attempt to earn the undisputed title. In his previous bout in January, he once again won the division’s interim strap with a unanimous decision over Paddy Pimblett.

The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Advertisement

In the five-round co-main event, two-division champion Alex Pereira faces former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title.

Pereira (13-3) of Brazil aims to win a title in his third weight class. In his previous outing last October, he scored a first-round TKO victory over Magomed Ankalaev to take revenge and reclaim the light heavyweight belt.

Gane (13-2) of France looks to once again secure the interim heavyweight title after challenging reigning champion Tom Aspinall last October. That bout ended in a no contest due to an accidental eye poke that left Aspinall unable to continue.

Among other bouts featured on the card, former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley (19-3) of Helena, Montana, takes on Aiemann Zahabi (14-2) of Canada.

See the full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

How to watch: UFC Freedom 250 streams live on Paramount+, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

UFC Freedom 250 results

(8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje

Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane

Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi

Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis

Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler

Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus

Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia

UFC Freedom 250 live blog June 14, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Cold Open – The Monuments Remain Watch UFC Freedom 250 cold open “The Monuments Remain” below, narrated by Ron Perlman.