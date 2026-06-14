UFC Freedom 250 live results: Topuria defends title against Gaethje

UFC Freedom 250 airs live tonight, Sunday, June 14, from The White House in Washington, D.C. Atop the seven-fight card, reigning lightweight champion Ilia Topuria faces interim champion Justin Gaethje.
- Georgian-Spanish two-division champion Topuria (17-0) makes the first defense of his 155-pound title. He claimed the vacant belt last June by first-round knockout against Charles Oliveira.
- Gaethje (27-5) of Safford, Arizona, makes his latest attempt to earn the undisputed title. In his previous bout in January, he once again won the division’s interim strap with a unanimous decision over Paddy Pimblett.
The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.
Advertisement
In the five-round co-main event, two-division champion Alex Pereira faces former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title.
- Pereira (13-3) of Brazil aims to win a title in his third weight class. In his previous outing last October, he scored a first-round TKO victory over Magomed Ankalaev to take revenge and reclaim the light heavyweight belt.
- Gane (13-2) of France looks to once again secure the interim heavyweight title after challenging reigning champion Tom Aspinall last October. That bout ended in a no contest due to an accidental eye poke that left Aspinall unable to continue.
Among other bouts featured on the card, former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley (19-3) of Helena, Montana, takes on Aiemann Zahabi (14-2) of Canada.
See the full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
- How to watch: UFC Freedom 250 streams live on Paramount+, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
UFC Freedom 250 results
(8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)
- Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje
- Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane
- Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi
- Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis
- Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler
- Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus
- Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia
UFC Freedom 250 live blog
Cold Open – The Monuments Remain
Watch UFC Freedom 250 cold open “The Monuments Remain” below, narrated by Ron Perlman.
Advertisement