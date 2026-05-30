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UFC Macau live results: Song Yadong faces Deiveson Figueiredo – Video

UFC Macau features Song Yadong facing former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in a bantamweight bout

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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UFC Macau airs live early Saturday morning, May 30, from Galaxy Arena in Macau, China. The main event is a bantamweight bout between Song Yadong and former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

  • Yadong (22-9-1) of China looks to bounce back from a decision loss to Sean O’Malley at UFC 324 in January.
  • Figueiredo (25-6-1) of Brazil is also coming off a decision defeat in January against Umar Nurmagomedov.

The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between Zhang Mingyang and Alonzo Menifield.

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  • Zhang (19-7) of China lost his previous bout last August by second-round TKO against Johnny Walker.
  • Menifield (17-6-1) of Los Angeles suffered a first-round stoppage defeat against Volkan Oezdemir last November.

UFC Macau results

Main Card

  • Song Yadong def. Deiveson Figueiredo by submission (guillotine choke, R2, 4:42)
  • Alonzo Menifield def. Zhang Mingyang by TKO (punches, R1, 4:15)
  • Sergei Pavlovich def. Tallison Teixeira by KO (punches, R1, 0:39)
  • Kai Asakura def. Cameron Smotherman by KO (punches, R1, 1:50)
  • Jake Matthews def. Carlston Harris by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-25)
  • Alex Perez vs. Sumudaerji – NC (accidental low blow, R2, 1:45)

Prelims

  • Luis Felipe Dias def. Yi Sak Lee by TKO (punches, R1, 3:40)
  • Jose Henrique def. Ding Meng by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Cody Haddon def. Aoriqileng by TKO (knees to the body and punches, R2, 2:11)
  • Rei Tsuruya def. Luis Gurule by submission (face crank, R1, 3:19)
  • Angela Hill def. Jingnan Xiong by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Rodrigo Vera def. Zhu Kangjie by KO (punches, R1, 1:50)
  • Jaqueline Amorim def. Loma Lookboonmee by submission (armbar, R1, 4:04)

UFC Macau live blog

Post-fight press conference

The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. Watch it below.

Song Yadong submits Deiveson Figueiredo in second round

Song Yadong (23-9-1) defeats Deiveson Figueiredo (25-7-1) by second-round guillotine choke submission at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 4:42 of the round.

Alonzo Menifield TKOs Zhang Mingyang in first round

Alonzo Menifield (18-6-1) defeats Zhang Mingyang (19-8) by first-round TKO with punches at light heavyweight. The stoppage came at 4:15 of the round.

Sergei Pavlovich KOs Tallison Teixeira in first round

Sergei Pavlovich (21-3) defeats Tallison Teixeira (9-2) by first-round knockout with punches at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 0:39 of the round.

Kai Asakura KOs Cameron Smotherman in first round

Kai Asakura (22-6) defeats Cameron Smotherman (12-7) by first-round knockout with punches at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 1:50 of the round.

Jake Matthews defeats Carlston Harris by decision

Jake Matthews (23-8) defeats Carlston Harris (19-8) by unanimous decision at welterweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 30-25.

Alex Perez vs Sumudaerji ends in no contest

The flyweight bout between Alex Perez (26-10, 1 NC) and Sumudaerji (19-7, 1 NC) ends in a no contest after a left leg kick from Sumudaerji resulted in an accidental low blow, leaving Perez unable to continue. The official stoppage came at 1:45 of the second round.

Luis Felipe Dias defeats Yi Sak Lee by TKO

Luis Felipe Dias (18-5) defeats Yi Sak Lee (8-2) by first-round TKO with punches at middleweight. The stoppage came at 3:40 of the round.

Jose Henrique defeats Ding Meng by decision

Jose Henrique (9-1) defeats Ding Meng (34-10) by split decision at welterweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 28-29, and 29-28.

Cody Haddon TKOs Aoriqileng in second round

Cody Haddon (9-1) defeats Aoriqileng (26-13) by second-round TKO with knees to the body and punches at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 2:11 of the round.

Rei Tsuruya submits Luis Gurule in first round

Rei Tsuruya (11-1) defeats Luis Gurule (11-4) by first-round submission with a face crank at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 3:19 of the round.

Angela Hill defeats Jingnan Xiong by decision

Angela Hill (19-16) defeats Jingnan Xiong (19-3) by unanimous decision at strawweight, with all three judges scoring the fight 30-27.

Rodrigo Vera KOs Zhu Kangjie in first round

Rodrigo Vera (22-1-1) defeats Zhu Kangjie (21-5) by first-round knockout with punches at featherweight. The stoppage came at 1:50 of the round.

Jaqueline Amorim submits Loma Lookboonmee in first round

In the event opener, Jaqueline Amorim (11-2) defeats Loma Lookboonmee (10-5) by first-round armbar submission at strawweight. The stoppage came at 4:04 of the round.

Fighter Faceoffs

The fights start at the top of the hour. In case you missed it, watch the final faceoff below.

Preview Show

Watch UFC Macau preview below.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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