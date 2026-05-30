UFC Macau live results: Song Yadong faces Deiveson Figueiredo – Video

UFC Macau airs live early Saturday morning, May 30, from Galaxy Arena in Macau, China. The main event is a bantamweight bout between Song Yadong and former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

Yadong (22-9-1) of China looks to bounce back from a decision loss to Sean O’Malley at UFC 324 in January.

Figueiredo (25-6-1) of Brazil is also coming off a decision defeat in January against Umar Nurmagomedov.

The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between Zhang Mingyang and Alonzo Menifield.

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Zhang (19-7) of China lost his previous bout last August by second-round TKO against Johnny Walker.

Menifield (17-6-1) of Los Angeles suffered a first-round stoppage defeat against Volkan Oezdemir last November.

UFC Macau results

Main Card

Song Yadong def. Deiveson Figueiredo by submission (guillotine choke, R2, 4:42)

Alonzo Menifield def. Zhang Mingyang by TKO (punches, R1, 4:15)

Sergei Pavlovich def. Tallison Teixeira by KO (punches, R1, 0:39)

Kai Asakura def. Cameron Smotherman by KO (punches, R1, 1:50)

Jake Matthews def. Carlston Harris by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-25)

Alex Perez vs. Sumudaerji – NC (accidental low blow, R2, 1:45)

Prelims

Luis Felipe Dias def. Yi Sak Lee by TKO (punches, R1, 3:40)

Jose Henrique def. Ding Meng by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Cody Haddon def. Aoriqileng by TKO (knees to the body and punches, R2, 2:11)

Rei Tsuruya def. Luis Gurule by submission (face crank, R1, 3:19)

Angela Hill def. Jingnan Xiong by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Rodrigo Vera def. Zhu Kangjie by KO (punches, R1, 1:50)

Jaqueline Amorim def. Loma Lookboonmee by submission (armbar, R1, 4:04)

UFC Macau live blog May 30, 2026 9:47 AM EDT Post-fight press conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. Watch it below. May 30, 2026 9:46 AM EDT Song Yadong submits Deiveson Figueiredo in second round Song Yadong (23-9-1) defeats Deiveson Figueiredo (25-7-1) by second-round guillotine choke submission at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 4:42 of the round. May 30, 2026 9:14 AM EDT Alonzo Menifield TKOs Zhang Mingyang in first round Alonzo Menifield (18-6-1) defeats Zhang Mingyang (19-8) by first-round TKO with punches at light heavyweight. The stoppage came at 4:15 of the round. May 30, 2026 8:42 AM EDT Sergei Pavlovich KOs Tallison Teixeira in first round Sergei Pavlovich (21-3) defeats Tallison Teixeira (9-2) by first-round knockout with punches at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 0:39 of the round. May 30, 2026 8:39 AM EDT Kai Asakura KOs Cameron Smotherman in first round Kai Asakura (22-6) defeats Cameron Smotherman (12-7) by first-round knockout with punches at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 1:50 of the round. May 30, 2026 8:03 AM EDT Jake Matthews defeats Carlston Harris by decision Jake Matthews (23-8) defeats Carlston Harris (19-8) by unanimous decision at welterweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 30-25. May 30, 2026 7:39 AM EDT Alex Perez vs Sumudaerji ends in no contest The flyweight bout between Alex Perez (26-10, 1 NC) and Sumudaerji (19-7, 1 NC) ends in a no contest after a left leg kick from Sumudaerji resulted in an accidental low blow, leaving Perez unable to continue. The official stoppage came at 1:45 of the second round. May 30, 2026 6:51 AM EDT Luis Felipe Dias defeats Yi Sak Lee by TKO Luis Felipe Dias (18-5) defeats Yi Sak Lee (8-2) by first-round TKO with punches at middleweight. The stoppage came at 3:40 of the round. May 30, 2026 6:37 AM EDT Jose Henrique defeats Ding Meng by decision Jose Henrique (9-1) defeats Ding Meng (34-10) by split decision at welterweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 28-29, and 29-28. May 30, 2026 6:34 AM EDT Cody Haddon TKOs Aoriqileng in second round Cody Haddon (9-1) defeats Aoriqileng (26-13) by second-round TKO with knees to the body and punches at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 2:11 of the round. May 30, 2026 5:27 AM EDT Rei Tsuruya submits Luis Gurule in first round Rei Tsuruya (11-1) defeats Luis Gurule (11-4) by first-round submission with a face crank at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 3:19 of the round. May 30, 2026 5:20 AM EDT Angela Hill defeats Jingnan Xiong by decision Angela Hill (19-16) defeats Jingnan Xiong (19-3) by unanimous decision at strawweight, with all three judges scoring the fight 30-27. May 30, 2026 4:42 AM EDT Rodrigo Vera KOs Zhu Kangjie in first round Rodrigo Vera (22-1-1) defeats Zhu Kangjie (21-5) by first-round knockout with punches at featherweight. The stoppage came at 1:50 of the round. May 30, 2026 4:23 AM EDT Jaqueline Amorim submits Loma Lookboonmee in first round In the event opener, Jaqueline Amorim (11-2) defeats Loma Lookboonmee (10-5) by first-round armbar submission at strawweight. The stoppage came at 4:04 of the round. May 30, 2026 3:48 AM EDT Fighter Faceoffs The fights start at the top of the hour. In case you missed it, watch the final faceoff below. May 30, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Preview Show Watch UFC Macau preview below.