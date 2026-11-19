The scheduled welterweight title fight between Lauren Price and Michaela Kotaskova has been upgraded to an undisputed championship. The 10-round contest takes place at Utilita Arena Cardiff in Cardiff, Wales, this Friday, November 20.

Welsh undefeated champion Price (10-0, 2 KOs) brings her unified IBF, WBA, and WBC belts to the ring, making her second defense of the three titles.

The vacant WBO 147-pound title is now also on the line. Mikaela Mayer (22-3, 5 KOs) relinquished the belt this week ahead of her 154-pound rematch with unified WBA, WBO, and WBC champion Chantelle Cameron in Dubai on New Year’s Eve.

Once-beaten Czech challenger Kotaskova (12-1-2, 4 KOs), who is ranked No. 8 by the WBA at welterweight, makes her second bid to become a world champion. In April, she lost a unanimous decision to Cameron for the vacant WBO super welterweight title.

Price vs Kotaskova will air live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Advertisement

‘I want those big nights’

“Anyone who’s in professional boxing knows that’s the dream, to win all the belts. For me, it’s about going out on Friday and making sure that I get the job done,” Price said during a press conference at the Ninian Lounge at Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday.

“I believe that I am the best, and I want those big nights with Chantelle Cameron and Claressa Shields. But I’m not looking past the fact I’ve got a great opponent in front of me on Friday night, and that’s what I’m focused on.”

“I have to use my skill, use my feet, use my speed and mix it up. Just put on a classy performance in front of my own fans.”

“I’m very grateful for the Welsh support, as always. I’m overwhelmed with the amount of tickets that have gone. I just can’t wait to put on a good show for everyone.”

‘I’m not here to lose’

“Lauren Price is an Olympic champion. She’s a very skilled, experienced fighter, but what counts is what’s going to happen on Friday night in the ring,” Kotaskova said.

“Nobody’s perfect. Every fighter has weaknesses. There’s always a way to win. You need a good strategy and a good team.”

“I have answers for more or less every kind of strategy she can bring. I will not give up. It’s going to be a tough, long fight. I’m not here to lose.”

Price vs Kotaskova undercard

Rhys Edwards (17-1-1, 4 KOs) of Wales and Lee McGregor (16-3-1, 11 KOs) of Scotland battle for the WBA Continental featherweight title.

Sean Arkwright (10-1) and Kyran Jones (14-0-1, 1 KO) meet in an all-English middleweight clash.

Willy Gilheaney (7-0, 3 KOs) of Wales and Argentina’s Alberto Ignacio Palmetta (21-5, 14 KOs) face off at welterweight.