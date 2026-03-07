UFC 326 live results: Oliveira claims BMF title in rematch against Holloway – Video

Max Holloway faces Charles Oliveira in a rematch, headlining UFC 326, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 7. Holloway puts his symbolic “BMF” title on the line.

Former 145-pound champion Holloway (27-8) of Hawaii won their featherweight fight in August 2015, defeating Brazil’s former 155-pound champion Oliveira (36-11, 1 NC) by TKO due to an injury. Their second matchup is scheduled for five rounds at lightweight.

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The middleweight co-main event features Caio Borralho (17-2, 1 NC) of Brazil against Reinier De Ridder (21-3) of the Netherlands. Both fighters look to return to winning ways after losses in their previous bouts against Nassourdine Imavov and Brendan Allen, respectively.

The UFC 326 card also includes:

A bantamweight bout between Rob Font (22-9) of Leominster, Massachusetts, and Raul Rosas Jr. (11-1) of Clovis, New Mexico.

Drew Dober (28-15) of Omaha, Nebraska, facing Michael Johnson (24-19) of St. Louis, Missouri, in a lightweight clash.

Gregory Rodrigues (18-6) and Brunno Ferreira (15-2) squaring off in an all-Brazilian middleweight battle.

UFC 326 results

Get UFC 326 full fight card results below.

Main card

Charles Oliveira def. Max Holloway by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)

Caio Borralho def. Reinier de Ridder by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Rob Font def. Raul Rosas Jr. by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Drew Dober def. Michael Johnson by TKO (punches, R2, 1:53)

Gregory Rodrigues def. Brunno Ferreira by KO (punches, R1, 1:47)

Prelims

Cody Garbrandt def. Xiao Long by unanimous decision (28-27, 28-27, 28-27)

Donte Johnson def. Cody Brundage by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Alberto Montes def. Ricky Turcios by technical submission (anaconda choke, R2, 0:40)

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel def. Cody Durden by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Early prelims

Su Mudaerji def. Jesus Santos Aguilar by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Diyar Nurgozhay def. Rafael Tobias by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Rodolfo Bellato def. Luke Fernandez by TKO (punches, R1, 2:42)

UFC 326 live blog March 7, 2026 11:23 PM EST UFC 326 post-fight press conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. March 7, 2026 11:22 PM EST Charles Oliveira defeats Max Holloway by decision Charles Oliveira (37-11, 1 NC) defeats Max Holloway (27-8) by unanimous decision in a rematch to claim the symbolic BMF title. All three judges scored the fight 50-45. March 7, 2026 11:12 PM EST Holloway vs Oliveira 2 underway The main event is underway as Max Holloway (27–8) and Charles Oliveira (36–11, 1 NC) square off in a rematch with the symbolic BMF title on the line. March 7, 2026 10:27 PM EST Caio Borralho defeats Reinier de Ridder by decision Caio Borralho (18-2, 1 NC) defeats Reinier De Ridder (21-4) by unanimous decision at middleweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27. March 7, 2026 9:54 PM EST Rob Font defeats Raul Rosas Jr. by decision Rob Font (23-9) defeats Raul Rosas Jr. (11-2) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27. March 7, 2026 9:52 PM EST UFC Freedom 250 at The White House – Fight Card The fight card for UFC Freedom 250 at The White House in Washington, D.C., on June 14, has been announced.



Ilia Topuria (c) vs. Justin Gaethje (ic), UFC lightweight title

Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane, interim UFC heavyweight title

Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi, bantamweight

Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler, lightweight

Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus, middleweight

Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia, featherweight Lineup for the UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 14, 2026 | UFC March 7, 2026 9:10 PM EST Drew Dober TKOs Michael Johnson in second round Drew Dober (29-15) defeats Michael Johnson (24-20) by second-round TKO with punches at lightweight. The stoppage came at 1:53 of the round. March 7, 2026 8:36 PM EST Gregory Rodrigues KOs Brunno Ferreira in first round Gregory Rodrigues (19-6) defeats Brunno Ferreira (15-3) by first-round knockout with punches at middleweight. The stoppage came at 1:47 of the round. March 7, 2026 8:12 PM EST Cody Garbrandt defeats Xiao Long by decision Cody Garbrandt (15-7) defeats Xiao Long (27-11) by unanimous decision at bantamweight, with all three judges scoring it 28-27.



On his way to victory, Garbrandt suffered multiple low blows, for which Long was deducted two points in the third round. March 7, 2026 7:38 PM EST Donte Johnson defeats Cody Brundage by decision Donte Johnson (8-0) defeats Cody Brundage (11-9-1, 1 NC) by split decision at middleweight. After three rounds, the judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, and 29-28. March 7, 2026 6:57 PM EST Alberto Montes submits Ricky Turcios in second round Alberto Montes (12-1) defeats Ricky Turcios (12-6) by technical submission via anaconda choke in the second round at featherweight. The time was 0:40 of the round. March 7, 2026 6:40 PM EST Nyamjargal Tumendemberel defeats Cody Durden by decision Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (10-1) defeats Cody Durden (17-10-1) by unanimous decision at flyweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28. March 7, 2026 6:03 PM EST Su Mudaerji defeats Jesus Aguilar by decision Su Mudaerji (19-7) defeats Jesus Santos Aguilar (12-4) by unanimous decision at flyweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27. March 7, 2026 5:41 PM EST Diyar Nurgozhay defeats Rafael Tobias by decision Diyar Nurgozhay (11-2) defeats Rafael Tobias (14-2) by unanimous decision at light heavyweight. After three rounds, the judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28. March 7, 2026 4:58 PM EST Rodolfo Bellato TKOs Luke Fernandez in first round Rodolfo Bellato (13-3-1, 1 NC) defeats Luke Fernandez (6-1) by first-round TKO with punches at light heavyweight. The stoppage came at 2:42 of the round. March 7, 2026 4:35 PM EST UFC 326 – Live Now! UFC 326 is underway, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Paramount+. March 7, 2026 3:15 PM EST UFC 326: Free Fight Marathon Watch a UFC 326 free fight marathon, featuring previous bouts of Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira, Caio Borralho, and Reinier de Ridder. March 7, 2026 1:14 PM EST UFC 326 fight card Here’s the current UFC 326 fight card, featuring 12 bouts in total. The featherweight matchup between Jeong Yeong Lee (11-3) and Gaston Bolanos (8-5) has been canceled due to a weight issue with Lee. The UFC 326 fight card features 12 bouts, live on Paramount+, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on March 7, 2026 | UFC March 7, 2026 12:27 PM EST UFC 326 Cold Open – Holloway vs Oliveira 2 Here’s the UFC 326 cold open for the main event rematch between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira. March 6, 2026 11:00 PM EST UFC 326: How to watch and start time UFC 326 airs live on Paramount+. The main card begins at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT, with the prelims at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT and the early prelims at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.