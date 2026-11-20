Lauren Price faces Michaela Kotaskova tonight (Friday, November 20) at Utilita Arena Cardiff in Cardiff, Wales. They clash for the undisputed welterweight title.
- Welsh undefeated champion Price (10-0, 2 KOs) puts her unified IBF, WBA, and WBC titles on the line.
- The vacant WBO title is also at stake.
- Czech contender Kotaskova (12-1-2, 4 KOs) makes her second attempt to become a world champion after falling short against Chantelle Cameron.
- At the weigh-in a day before the event, Price tipped the scales at 146.6 lbs, while Kotaskova weighed in at 147 lbs.
How to watch: Live on BBC iPlayer in the UK from 6:30 p.m. GMT (1:30 p.m. EST) and on BBC Two from 9:00 p.m. GMT (4:00 p.m. EST).
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The undercard includes:
- Rhys Edwards (17-1-1, 4 KOs) of Wales and Lee McGregor (16-3-1, 11 KOs) of Scotland square off for the WBA Continental featherweight title.
- Willy Gilheaney (7-0, 3 KOs) of Wales and Argentina’s Alberto Ignacio Palmetta (21-5, 14 KOs) clash for the WBA Continental Gold welterweight title.
- Sean Arkwright (10-1) and Kyran Jones (14-0-1, 1 KO) meet in an all-English bout for the Commonwealth International middleweight title.
The live blog will cover the main card results.
Price vs Kotaskova live blog
Full Fight: Price vs Pineiro
Watch Lauren Price’s previous fight against Stephanie Pineiro in April in Cardiff.
Price vs Kotaskova results
Main card
- Lauren Price vs. Michaela Kotaskova
- Rhys Edwards vs. Lee McGregor
- Willy Gilheaney vs. Alberto Ignacio Palmetta
- Sean Arkwright vs. Jake Goodwin
Prelims
- Brandon Scott vs. Erick Omar Lopez
- Joshua Mellor vs. Lewis Howells
- Mikey O’Sullivan vs. Rogger Rivera
- Kane Shepherd vs. Jahfieus Faure
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