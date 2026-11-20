Lauren Price faces Michaela Kotaskova tonight (Friday, November 20) at Utilita Arena Cardiff in Cardiff, Wales. They clash for the undisputed welterweight title.

Welsh undefeated champion Price (10-0, 2 KOs) puts her unified IBF, WBA, and WBC titles on the line.

The vacant WBO title is also at stake.

Czech contender Kotaskova (12-1-2, 4 KOs) makes her second attempt to become a world champion after falling short against Chantelle Cameron.

At the weigh-in a day before the event, Price tipped the scales at 146.6 lbs, while Kotaskova weighed in at 147 lbs.

How to watch: Live on BBC iPlayer in the UK from 6:30 p.m. GMT (1:30 p.m. EST) and on BBC Two from 9:00 p.m. GMT (4:00 p.m. EST).

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The undercard includes:

Rhys Edwards (17-1-1, 4 KOs) of Wales and Lee McGregor (16-3-1, 11 KOs) of Scotland square off for the WBA Continental featherweight title.

Willy Gilheaney (7-0, 3 KOs) of Wales and Argentina’s Alberto Ignacio Palmetta (21-5, 14 KOs) clash for the WBA Continental Gold welterweight title.

Sean Arkwright (10-1) and Kyran Jones (14-0-1, 1 KO) meet in an all-English bout for the Commonwealth International middleweight title.

The live blog will cover the main card results.

Price vs Kotaskova live blog November 20, 2026 12:02 AM EST Full Fight: Price vs Pineiro Watch Lauren Price’s previous fight against Stephanie Pineiro in April in Cardiff.

Price vs Kotaskova results

Main card

Lauren Price vs. Michaela Kotaskova

Rhys Edwards vs. Lee McGregor

Willy Gilheaney vs. Alberto Ignacio Palmetta

Sean Arkwright vs. Jake Goodwin

Prelims

Brandon Scott vs. Erick Omar Lopez

Joshua Mellor vs. Lewis Howells

Mikey O’Sullivan vs. Rogger Rivera

Kane Shepherd vs. Jahfieus Faure