Tenshin Nasukawa faces Antonio Vargas in a bantamweight bout on January 11 at Toyota Arena Tokyo. The contest headlines Prime Video Boxing 17. Both fighters come off defeats.

Japan’s Nasukawa (8-2, 3 KOs) was last in action in September, when he lost a unanimous decision to Takuma Inoue in their championship rematch. The outing saw the 28-year-old southpaw fall short in his second attempt to claim the WBC bantamweight title.

Former champion Vargas (19-2-1, 11 KOs) of Houston, Texas, was knocked out by Jesse Rodriguez in the sixth round last time out in June. With the loss, the 30-year-old dropped his WBA bantamweight title.

Teiken Promotions announced the Nasukawa vs Vargas showdown during a press conference on Wednesday.

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On Nasukawa vs Vargas undercard

The card also features a light flyweight rematch between Puerto Rico’s unified WBA and WBO champion Rene Santiago (16-4, 9 KOs) and Japan’s WBC titleholder Shokichi Iwata (17-2, 14 KOs).

Santiago won their first fight last March, defeating Iwata by unanimous decision.

Santiago, 34, comes off a unanimous decision victory over Masataka Taniguchi in April.

Iwata, 30, defeated Erik Badillo by 11th-round TKO in July.

Additionally, Japan’s Mikito Nakano (15-1, 14 KOs) and Spain’s Cristobal Lorente (21-0-3, 8 KOs) square off in a WBC featherweight title eliminator.

Nakano, 31, won his previous bout in May by fourth-round TKO against Lerato Dlamini.

Lorente, 30, took a split decision over Nathaniel Collins in their rematch in April.

BoxRec also currently lists two Japanese super featherweights, 19-year-old Yuma Kojo (1-0, 1 KO) and 22-year-old Sota Nakayama (1-0, 1 KO), in separate six-round bouts against opponents to be named.