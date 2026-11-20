Undefeated Amari Jones faces DeAundre Pettus tonight (Friday, November 20) at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

Jones (17-0, 15 KOs) of Oakland, California, and Pettus (14-4, 7 KOs) of Orangeburg, South Carolina, square off in a middleweight bout, headlining a Golden Boy doubleheader.

In the co-feature, Coachella Valley’s undisputed flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora (18-0, 10 KOs) defends her IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO titles against UK-based Polish challenger Jasmina Zapotoczna (10-1).

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

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The undercard includes:

Welterweight bout between Joel Iriarte (11-0, 10 KOs) of Bakersfield, California, and Colombia’s Darvin Galeano (15-4, 9 KOs).

Welterweight matchup between Cayden Griffiths (9-0, 8 KOs) of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and Puerto Rico’s Jean Rivera-Pacheco (10-4, 1 KO).

Super lightweight contest between Uzbekistan’s Ruslan Abdullaev (5-0, 3 KOs) and Mexico’s Juan Meza Angulo (9-3, 6 KOs).

The five-fight main card follows five preliminary matchups. The fight card also includes two postliminary bouts contested after the main event.

Jones vs Pettus live blog November 20, 2026 12:00 AM EST The Rise and Reign Watch “The Rise and Reign” of Amari Jones and Gabriela Fundora in the lead-up to tonight’s event.

Jones vs Pettus results

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Amari Jones vs. DeAundre Pettus

Gabriela Fundora vs. Jasmina Zapotoczna

Joel Iriarte vs. Darvin Galeano

Cayden Griffiths vs. Jean Rivera-Pacheco

Ruslan Abdullaev vs. Juan Meza Angulo

Prelims (5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT)

Amir Anderson vs. Daniel Buciuc

Victor Morales vs. Leonardo Sanchez

Javier Meza vs. Jonathan Figueroa

Sebastian Mitry vs. Anthony Alvarado

David Lopez vs. Alan Edgar Ayala Crisosto

Post-lims

Demler Zamora vs. Ruben Garcia Hernandez

Manuel Flores vs. Rashib Martinez Valadez