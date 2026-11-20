Undefeated Amari Jones faces DeAundre Pettus tonight (Friday, November 20) at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.
- Jones (17-0, 15 KOs) of Oakland, California, and Pettus (14-4, 7 KOs) of Orangeburg, South Carolina, square off in a middleweight bout, headlining a Golden Boy doubleheader.
- In the co-feature, Coachella Valley’s undisputed flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora (18-0, 10 KOs) defends her IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO titles against UK-based Polish challenger Jasmina Zapotoczna (10-1).
How to watch: Live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
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The undercard includes:
- Welterweight bout between Joel Iriarte (11-0, 10 KOs) of Bakersfield, California, and Colombia’s Darvin Galeano (15-4, 9 KOs).
- Welterweight matchup between Cayden Griffiths (9-0, 8 KOs) of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and Puerto Rico’s Jean Rivera-Pacheco (10-4, 1 KO).
- Super lightweight contest between Uzbekistan’s Ruslan Abdullaev (5-0, 3 KOs) and Mexico’s Juan Meza Angulo (9-3, 6 KOs).
The five-fight main card follows five preliminary matchups. The fight card also includes two postliminary bouts contested after the main event.
Jones vs Pettus live blog
The Rise and Reign
Watch “The Rise and Reign” of Amari Jones and Gabriela Fundora in the lead-up to tonight’s event.
Jones vs Pettus results
Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)
- Amari Jones vs. DeAundre Pettus
- Gabriela Fundora vs. Jasmina Zapotoczna
- Joel Iriarte vs. Darvin Galeano
- Cayden Griffiths vs. Jean Rivera-Pacheco
- Ruslan Abdullaev vs. Juan Meza Angulo
Prelims (5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT)
- Amir Anderson vs. Daniel Buciuc
- Victor Morales vs. Leonardo Sanchez
- Javier Meza vs. Jonathan Figueroa
- Sebastian Mitry vs. Anthony Alvarado
- David Lopez vs. Alan Edgar Ayala Crisosto
Post-lims
- Demler Zamora vs. Ruben Garcia Hernandez
- Manuel Flores vs. Rashib Martinez Valadez
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