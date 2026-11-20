BKFC Fight Night: Richardson vs Oxendine airs live tonight (Friday, November 20) from the John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Atop the fight card, Rock Hill, South Carolina-based former bantamweight champion Keith “The Rockstar” Richardson (5-2) faces Joshua Oxendine (1-1) of Monroe, North Carolina.

Richardson, 43, returns to the ring after being stopped by Bekhzod Usmonov in 55 seconds last February.

Oxendine, 32, is coming off a unanimous decision defeat to Ryan Reber at BKFC Clearwater 3 in April.

How to watch: Live on the BKFC App at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT.

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The card also includes:

Cruiserweight co-main event bout between Derek Brunson of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Theo Doukas (0-1) of Spokane, Washington.

Welterweight featured fight between Ryan Jett of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Rodney Hinton (2-0) of New Port Richey, Florida.

Featherweight matchup between Brandon Bushaw (2-2) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Joshua Claudio of Cramerton, North Carolina.

BKFC Myrtle Beach live blog November 20, 2026 12:01 AM EST Full Fight: Richardson vs Barnett Jr Watch Keith Richardson stop Reggie Barnett Jr. to win the BKFC bantamweight title just over two years ago at BKFC 52 in Columbia, South Carolina.

BKFC Myrtle Beach results

Main card (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT)

Keith Richardson vs. Joshua Oxendine

Derek Brunson vs. Theo Doukas

Ryan Jett vs. Rodney Hinton

Brandon Bushaw vs. Joshua Claudio

Windson Ramos vs. Robert Fichtner

Evan Pierce vs. Diego Romo

Austin Coleman vs. Alex Eliam

Prelims (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)

Amos Collins vs. Ashton Caniglia

Justin Howell vs. Brian Maxwell

Maurice Morris vs. Lewis Glover