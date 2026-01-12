Mario Barrios vs Ryan Garcia confirmed for February in Las Vegas

The title fight between Mario Barrios and Ryan Garcia is confirmed for February 21 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event, billed as “The Ring: High Stakes,” airs live on DAZN. Ticket information is expected to be confirmed shortly.

Two-division world champion Barrios (29-2-2, 18 KOs) puts his WBC welterweight title on the line, making the third defense of his belt. The San Antonio native is coming off a majority draw with Manny Pacquiao last July, after fighting Abel Ramos to a split draw in November 2024.

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Barrios, who initially claimed the interim title, was elevated to full champion in June 2024 after Terence Crawford was declared “champion in recess.” Earlier in his career, the 30-year-old held the WBA super lightweight title and scored victories over Fabian Andres Maidana, Yordenis Ugas, among others.

“Becoming WBC welterweight world champion was more than a moment – it was a promise to my family, my city, and everyone who believed in the grind when no one was watching,” Barrios said. “San Antonio built me, and every sacrifice I’ve made comes with me into that ring. This is my division, my time, and I’m ready to show the world why the WBC title stays right here.”

Garcia (24-2, 20 KOs, 1 NC) of Victorville, California, makes his next attempt to win one of the four major belts at 147 lbs following his decision defeat against WBA champion Rolando Romero last May. The outing marked the 27-year-old’s ring return after his majority decision victory over Devin Haney was changed to a no contest due to a failed drug test, resulting in over a year of inactivity.

Earlier in his career, Garcia – who was first to announce his fight with Barrios last November – held the interim WBC lightweight title and defeated the likes of Javier Fortuna, Luke Campbell, and others.

Garcia stated, “I will be world champion on February 21.”

The previously reported undercard bouts were not featured in the official event announcement on Monday.

Details for the Barrios vs Garcia showdown are expected to follow shortly.