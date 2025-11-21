Ryan Garcia announces next fight against Mario Barrios

Ryan Garcia announced his next fight against current WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios on February 21. In a video posted on social media Thursday, the 27-year-old did not reveal the location but appeared to have signed the contract.

“Boom, here I go, signed,” Garcia says. “I am going to be fighting for the real WBC championship belt against Mario Barrios. February 21st. Get ready, cause I’m coming.”

Advertisement

In his previous fight in May, Garcia (24-2, 20 KOs, 1 NC) dropped a unanimous decision to Rolando Romero in his bid to claim the WBA “Regular” belt. Before that, the Victorville, California, native was expected to face Rukiya Anpo in a later-canceled exhibition and fought Devin Haney in a bout that was ruled no contest due to a failed drug test.

San Antonio’s Barrios (29-2-2, 18 KOs) was last in action in July against Manny Pacquiao, recording his second draw in a row. Prior to that, the 30-year-old went the full distance with Abel Ramos after claiming the interim strap by unanimous decision against Fabian Maidana.

Garcia is currently signed with Golden Boy, while Barrios is with Premier Boxing Champions.

The official event announcement, including venue, ticket, and broadcast information, is expected to follow shortly.