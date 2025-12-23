Barrios vs Garcia undercard: Resendiz to face Berlanga, Russell to meet Hiraoka

A pair of world title fights, featuring Armando Resendiz vs Edgar Berlanga and Gary Antuanne Russell vs Andy Hiraoka, have been reported for the undercard of Mario Barrios vs Ryan Garcia. The yet-to-be formally announced event is expected to take place on February 21 in the United States.

The bout between Mexico’s 26-year-old Resendiz (16-2, 11 KOs) and 28-year-old Brooklyn native Berlanga (23-2, 18 KOs) is for the WBA super middleweight title, following the retirement of Terence Crawford.

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Resendiz claimed the interim WBA belt in May by defeating Caleb Plant via split decision and was reportedly elevated to full champion. Berlanga lost his previous bout in July by a fifth-round knockout to Hamzah Sheeraz.

The bout between two 29-year-old southpaws – Gary Antuanne Russell (18-1, 17 KOs) and Andy Hiraoka (24-0, 19 KOs) – was originally scheduled for the canceled Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis card in November.

Russell, of Capitol Heights, Maryland, makes the first defense of the WBA super lightweight title that he claimed in March by defeating Jose Valenzuela via unanimous decision. Undefeated Hiraoka of Japan hasn’t fought since last September, when he stopped Ismael Barroso in the ninth round.

Additionally, Lester Martinez (19-0-1, 16 KOs) of Guatemala is expected to make his ring appearance against an opponent to be named. The unbeaten 30-year-old super middleweight contender fought Christian Mbilli for the interim WBC 168-pound title to a split draw in September on the Canelo vs Crawford undercard.

Bad Left Hook noted the above matchups following Julius Julianis’ post on social media.

Ryan Garcia (24-2, 20 KOs) of Victorville, California, announced his bout against San Antonio’s current WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios (29-2-2, 18 KOs) last month.

Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) is expected to announce the event officially shortly.