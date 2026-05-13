Jones vs Gualtieri elevated to title eliminator, undercard confirmed

The scheduled May 22 bout between Amari Jones and Vincenzo Gualtieri has been elevated to an IBF middleweight title eliminator. The two fighters square off in the headliner of the Golden Boy event at the SAP Center in San Jose, with the full undercard now also confirmed.

Undefeated Jones (16-0, 14 KOs) of Oakland, California, aims to secure his shot at a vacant title.

Germany’s former world champion Gualtieri (25-1-1, 8 KOs) looks to move one step closer to regaining the strap he previously held.

The recently reported matchup between Las Vegas-based Robin Sirwan Safar (19-0, 13 KOs) of Sweden and Yamil Alberto Peralta (18-1-1, 10 KOs) of Argentina has been confirmed as the co-feature on the card. They fight for the WBC Silver cruiserweight title.

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On the undercard, Tristan Kalkreuth (16-1, 11 KOs) of Carrollton, Texas, meets Mexico’s Marco Antonio Canedo (8-3-1, 5 KOs) in a cruiserweight bout.

Darius Fulghum (14-1-1, 12 KOs) of El Paso, Texas, battles Miami-based Yoanki Urrutia (17-2, 7 KOs) of Cuba at super middleweight.

Los Angeles native John “Scrappy” Ramirez (16-1, 9 KOs) meets Vietnam’s Van Thao Tran (19-2, 11 KOs) at super flyweight.

Among the prelims, Jose Medrano Jr (2-0, 1 KO) of Salinas, California, and Aurora, Colorado-based Anel Dudo (4-8-1, 1 KO) of Bosnia clash at super featherweight.

A flyweight contest pits LA-based Enkhmandakh Kharkhuu (7-0, 3 KOs) of Mongolia against Mexico’s Adrian Herrera (10-4, 8 KOs).

Plus, Jordan Fuentes (19-3, 1 KO) of Selma, California, steps through the ropes at bantamweight against an opponent to be named.

Current Jones vs Gualtieri fight card

Amari Jones (16-0, 14 KOs) vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri (25-1-1, 8 KOs), IBF middleweight title eliminator

Robin Safar (19-0, 13 KOs) vs. Yamil Alberto Peralta Jara (18-1-1, 10 KOs), WBC Silver cruiserweight title

Tristan Kalkreuth (16-1, 11 KOs) vs. Marco Antonio Canedo (8-3-1, 5 KOs), cruiserweight

Darius Fulghum (14-1-1, 12 KOs) vs. Yoanki Urrutia (17-2, 7 KOs), super middleweight

John Ramirez (16-1, 9 KOs) vs. Van Thao Tran (19-2, 11 KOs), super flyweight

Prelims

Jordan Fuentes (6-0, 2 KOs) vs. TBA, super flyweight

Jose Medrano Jr (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Anel Dudo (4-8-1, 1 KO), super featherweight

Enkhmandakh Kharkhuu (7-0, 3 KOs) vs. Adrian Herrera (10-4, 8 KOs), flyweight