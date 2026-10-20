Jaron Ennis signs new fight deal with Matchroom Boxing

Two-division champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis signed a new seven-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing. The Philadelphia native, who holds the unified WBA and WBO super welterweight titles, aims to earn the undisputed title and targets fights with IBF champion Josh Kelly and WBC champion Sebastian Fundora.

Ennis (36-0, 32 KOs) was last in action in June in New York, where he stopped Xander Zayas in the seventh round to claim the unified WBA and WBO titles at 154 lbs.

With the victory, the 29-year-old became a unified champion in his second weight class, having previously held the IBF and WBA belts at 147 lbs.

“I’m excited for my extended partnership with Matchroom. Together we have aligned ourselves in all the right positions to get what I want, and that’s undisputed,” Ennis said.

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Ennis targets fights with Kelly and Fundora

Britain’s 32-year-old Kelly (19-1-1, 9 KOs), who is also signed to Matchroom Boxing, comes off a unanimous decision victory over Caoimhin Agyarko in July, marking the first successful defense of his IBF belt.

Coachella-based 28-year-old southpaw Fundora (25-1-1, 17 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida, made the fourth successful defense of his WBC title last Saturday (October 17), scoring a 12th-round TKO over Ermal Hadribeaj.

“The world is about to see why I’m different and why I’m the best fighter in the world,” Ennis said. “These guys aren’t on my level! They can’t do what I do! Road to undisputed! Road to the number one pound-for-pound best fighter in the world!”

Information on Jaron Ennis’ next fight is expected to be announced shortly.