MVP challenges decision in Schofield vs Bahdi fight

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced that it had “formally challenged the decision” in the championship bout between Floyd Schofield and Lucas Bahdi. The two fighters clashed on October 10 in Chicago, where Schofield won by unanimous decision to become the new WBA lightweight champion.

After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 116-110, 115-111, and 119-108.

Schofield (20-0, 13 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey, scored a knockdown in the third round.

Canada’s Bahdi (20-1, 15 KOs) scored a knockdown in the 11th.

In the ninth round, Schofield appeared to have touched the canvas with his knee, but it was not called a knockdown.

There were other disputed moments involving potential knockdowns, including at the very end of the third round and in the sixth.

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MVP Statement

“Most Valuable Promotions has formally challenged the decision in Lucas Bahdi’s Saturday, October 10 world championship bout against Floyd Schofield III. The video evidence demonstrates multiple significant officiating errors that directly impacted the outcome of the fight. Our review shows that had these knockdowns been properly ruled and scored, Lucas would have won the WBA lightweight world championship by majority decision.

“We have a responsibility to advocate for our fighters, especially when a world championship is at stake. Lucas deserves a fair result, and we believe the evidence warrants a thorough review. We have submitted our findings to the WBA and requested an immediate rematch.

“Our fighters put everything on the line when they step into the ring, and MVP will always stand behind our athletes and advocate for the opportunities and fair treatment they deserve.”

More information is expected to follow in the coming weeks.