Full card confirmed for Iglesias vs Zaren

The full card has been confirmed for the upcoming Eye of The Tiger (EOTTM) boxing event on October 8 at Theatre Capitole in Quebec City, topped by Osleys Iglesias vs Oliver Zaren.

According to the newly shared lineup, the fight card now comprises eight bouts with nine title belts contested on the night.

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Canceled and confirmed

The scheduled six-round super featherweight bout between Canada-based Erik Israyelyan (6-0, 4 KOs) of Armenia and Jesse Frank Sallows (6-1, 5 KOs) of Niagara Falls, Ontario, has been canceled.

The previously reported four-round lightweight bout between Quebec native Daylen Pepin (2-1) and Chile’s Matias Pinilla (1-2, 1 KO) has been confirmed.

The list of bouts featured on the Iglesias vs Zaren fight card at Theatre Capitole in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on October 8, 2026. Image credit: Eye of the Tiger

Previously confirmed

In the main event, Cuba’s Osleys Iglesias (15-0, 14 KOs) defends his IBF and IBO super middleweight titles against Oliver Zaren (19-0-1, 8 KOs) of Denmark.

In the co-feature, local Wilkens Mathieu (16-0, 11 KOs) defends his NABF super middleweight title against Vladimir Shishkin (17-2, 11 KOs).

Also on the card, Leila Beaudoin (15-2, 2 KOs) of Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec, defends her interim WBA super featherweight title against Argentina’s Brisa Alfonzo (9-1-2, 1 KO).

Imam Khataev (12-1, 11 KOs) defends his NABF light heavyweight title against Ireland’s Padraig McCrory (20-2, 10 KOs).

A lightweight bout pits IBF Intercontinental and WBC Continental Americas champion Dzmitry Asanau (13-0, 7 KOs) against Montreal’s NABF titleholder Luis Santana (16-0, 7 KOs).

Thomas Chabot (12-1, 8 KOs) of Thetford Mines, Quebec, and Mexico’s Jose Antonio Sampedro (13-2-1, 7 KOs) clash for the WBC Continental featherweight title.

Kicking off the action, Jacob Blais (0-1) and Yoan Trottier (0-2) square off in an all-Quebec bout at welterweight.

The event will stream live on Punching Grace in Quebec and DAZN internationally.