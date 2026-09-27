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Litzy Vazquez faces Stephanie Pineiro in Puerto Rico in December

Litzy Vazquez Ochoa and Stephanie Pineiro Aquino clash for the WBA super lightweight title previously held by Katie Taylor

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Litzy Vazquez Ochoa has her hand raised in victory over Edith Soledad Matthysse
Litzy Vazquez Ochoa has her hand raised in victory over Edith Soledad Matthysse following their bout at Coliseito Pedrin Zorrilla in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on July 11, 2026. Photo by Javier A. Adorno / Universal Promotions

Litzy Vazquez Ochoa and Stephanie Pineiro Aquino clash for the WBA super lightweight title on December 5 in Puerto Rico.

  • The 140-pound contest was announced during the Lebron vs Hernandez broadcast on Saturday.
  • The accompanying image shown on screen also stated that the fight is for the division’s WBC title.

Both belts were previously held by Katie Taylor, who won her final fight against Flora Pili by unanimous decision in early September.

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Mexico’s 24-year-old Vazquez (9-0, 6 KOs) currently holds the WBA interim super lightweight title. She claimed the belt against Edith Soledad Matthysse by majority decision in July.

Puerto Rico’s 36-year-old Pineiro (10-1, 3 KOs), who previously held the WBA interim title at 147 lbs, comes off a unanimous decision defeat to unified welterweight champion Lauren Price.

Further event details are expected to be announced shortly.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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