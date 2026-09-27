Mai Soliman and Maria Micheo Santizo fight to split draw

Mai Soliman and Maria Micheo Santizo fought to a split draw in their title eliminator on Saturday, September 26, at Commerce Casino and Hotel in Los Angeles. The contest headlined Championing Mental Health 3: The Ring of Opportunity.

After 10 rounds at super flyweight, one judge scored the fight 99-91 in favor of Australian-Egyptian Soliman (10-2-1, 6 KOs). Another judge scored it 97-93 for Guatemala’s Santizo (14-7-2, 8 KOs). The third judge had 95-95.

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“Thank you to Anthony Girges and Steve Bash for putting on this show,” Soliman said. “Being on this card is a very big honor for me. This cause is very important for fighters around the world. Fighters are people too. I want to thank my coaches and my team as well. The build up for the fight was a big mission accomplished. We will run it back.”

Micheo said, “Thank you everyone for being here. It is very important for me to be here representing Latinas. I am so glad I was able to fight on this card. This cause deserves the exposure as CMH is helping fighters around the world. This was a well-fought fight between both of us. I felt strong and ready going into this fight, and I am ready for the rematch.”

Eranosyan beats Zuleta in co-feature

In the co-feature, Otar Eranosyan (18-0, 9 KOs) of Georgia defeated Colombia’s Duvan Zuleta (10-1-1, 8 KOs) by unanimous decision at super featherweight. The judges scored the fight 99-91, 96-94, and 98-92. With the victory, Eranosyan retained his WBA NABA title.

“Thank you, God. I am so happy and excited,” Eranosyan said. “This win is huge for my career, but this is just the beginning. I want a world title. Everyone who has a belt right now, clean them for me because I’m coming for it. My opponent was very tough. I did my work. I didn’t set out to knock him out. I showed you guys my boxing class. This is easy money and easy work.”

Full card results

Mai Soliman vs. Maria Micheo – split draw (99-91, 93-97, 95-95)

Otar Eranosyan def. Duvan Zuleta by unanimous decision (99-91, 96-94, 98-92)

Isaac Anguiano def. Jessie Mandapat by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 79-73)

Nicolas Robledo III def. Enrique Marte by KO (R1, 2:25)

Michael Bracamontes def. Eric Mondragon by split decision (93-97, 97-93, 97-93)

Justin Viloria def. Willie Shaw by unanimous decision (78-74, 78-74, 80-72)

Deni Davtian def. Jose Edgardo Perdomo by unanimous decision (58-56, 58-56, 58-56)

Carson Crawford def. Katrina Scalzo by KO (R1, 0:44)

Ricardo Gaspariano def. Joseph Hamp by unanimous decision (39-37, 39-37, 39-37)

Bryan Arias def. Benji Gomez by unanimous decision (40-33, 40-30, 40-30)