Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Mai Soliman and Maria Micheo Santizo fight to split draw

Mai Soliman and Maria Micheo Santizo go the full distance in a WBC super flyweight title eliminator in Los Angeles

BoxingNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Mai Soliman and Maria Micheo Santizo during their bout
Mai Soliman and Maria Micheo Santizo during their bout at Commerce Casino and Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on September 26, 2026. Photo credit: Championing Mental Health

Mai Soliman and Maria Micheo Santizo fought to a split draw in their title eliminator on Saturday, September 26, at Commerce Casino and Hotel in Los Angeles. The contest headlined Championing Mental Health 3: The Ring of Opportunity.

After 10 rounds at super flyweight, one judge scored the fight 99-91 in favor of Australian-Egyptian Soliman (10-2-1, 6 KOs). Another judge scored it 97-93 for Guatemala’s Santizo (14-7-2, 8 KOs). The third judge had 95-95.

Advertisement

“Thank you to Anthony Girges and Steve Bash for putting on this show,” Soliman said. “Being on this card is a very big honor for me. This cause is very important for fighters around the world. Fighters are people too. I want to thank my coaches and my team as well. The build up for the fight was a big mission accomplished. We will run it back.”

Micheo said, “Thank you everyone for being here. It is very important for me to be here representing Latinas. I am so glad I was able to fight on this card. This cause deserves the exposure as CMH is helping fighters around the world. This was a well-fought fight between both of us. I felt strong and ready going into this fight, and I am ready for the rematch.”

Eranosyan beats Zuleta in co-feature

In the co-feature, Otar Eranosyan (18-0, 9 KOs) of Georgia defeated Colombia’s Duvan Zuleta (10-1-1, 8 KOs) by unanimous decision at super featherweight. The judges scored the fight 99-91, 96-94, and 98-92. With the victory, Eranosyan retained his WBA NABA title.

“Thank you, God. I am so happy and excited,” Eranosyan said. “This win is huge for my career, but this is just the beginning. I want a world title. Everyone who has a belt right now, clean them for me because I’m coming for it. My opponent was very tough. I did my work. I didn’t set out to knock him out. I showed you guys my boxing class. This is easy money and easy work.”

Full card results

  • Mai Soliman vs. Maria Micheo – split draw (99-91, 93-97, 95-95)
  • Otar Eranosyan def. Duvan Zuleta by unanimous decision (99-91, 96-94, 98-92)
  • Isaac Anguiano def. Jessie Mandapat by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 79-73)
  • Nicolas Robledo III def. Enrique Marte by KO (R1, 2:25)
  • Michael Bracamontes def. Eric Mondragon by split decision (93-97, 97-93, 97-93)
  • Justin Viloria def. Willie Shaw by unanimous decision (78-74, 78-74, 80-72)
  • Deni Davtian def. Jose Edgardo Perdomo by unanimous decision (58-56, 58-56, 58-56)
  • Carson Crawford def. Katrina Scalzo by KO (R1, 0:44)
  • Ricardo Gaspariano def. Joseph Hamp by unanimous decision (39-37, 39-37, 39-37)
  • Bryan Arias def. Benji Gomez by unanimous decision (40-33, 40-30, 40-30)
Advertisement
Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here