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Live results: Henry Lebron faces Derlyn Hernandez in San Juan

Henry Lebron challenges Derlyn Hernandez for the WBO Global super featherweight title in San Juan, Puerto Rico

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Henry Lebron and Derlyn Hernandez during the press conference in San Juan
Henry Lebron and Derlyn Hernandez during the press conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 24, 2026. Photo by Angel Martinez / Universal Promotions
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Henry Lebron faces Derlyn Hernandez tonight (Saturday, September 26) at Coliseito Pedrin Zorrilla in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The contest headlines a five-fight Salita Promotions card.

  • Puerto Rico’s Lebron (21-0, 11 KOs) challenges Hernandez (14-5-1, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic for his WBO Global super featherweight title.
  • In the co-feature, Puerto Rico’s Kiria Tapia (10-0, 1 KO) faces Argentina’s Juliana Vanesa Basualdo (15-7, 3 KOs), also at super featherweight.

How to watch: Live on Wynn Records Network at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

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The undercard includes:

  • Heavyweight bout between Italy’s Giovanni Cristian Scuderi (13-0, 5 KOs) and Devonte Williams (13-6, 6 KOs) of Houston, Texas.
  • Lightweight matchup between Puerto Rico’s Angel Carranza (12-1, 9 KOs) and Colombia’s Kevin Piedrahita (10-4-1, 9 KOs).
  • Super featherweight contest between Puerto Rico’s William Colon (10-0, 6 KOs) and Luis Porozo (20-15, 10 KOs) of Ecuador.

Puerto Rico’s Caleb Tirado (2-0, 1 KO) was scheduled to compete at bantamweight, but his opponent was not announced, and the bout was not featured on the final lineup the promotion sent out following the weigh-ins.

Lebron vs Hernandez results

(8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Henry Lebron vs. Derlyn Hernandez
  • Kiria Tapia vs. Juliana Vanesa Basualdo
  • Giovanni Cristian Scuderi vs. Devonte Williams
  • Angel Abdiel Carranza Jimenez vs. Kevin Piedrahita
  • William Colon vs. Luis Porozo

Lebron vs Hernandez live blog

Final Face-Off

Watch Henry Lebron and Derlyn Hernandez face off one last time during the weigh-in ahead of their bout.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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