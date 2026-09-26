Live results: Henry Lebron faces Derlyn Hernandez in San Juan

Henry Lebron faces Derlyn Hernandez tonight (Saturday, September 26) at Coliseito Pedrin Zorrilla in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The contest headlines a five-fight Salita Promotions card.
- Puerto Rico’s Lebron (21-0, 11 KOs) challenges Hernandez (14-5-1, 12 KOs) of the Dominican Republic for his WBO Global super featherweight title.
- In the co-feature, Puerto Rico’s Kiria Tapia (10-0, 1 KO) faces Argentina’s Juliana Vanesa Basualdo (15-7, 3 KOs), also at super featherweight.
How to watch: Live on Wynn Records Network at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.
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The undercard includes:
- Heavyweight bout between Italy’s Giovanni Cristian Scuderi (13-0, 5 KOs) and Devonte Williams (13-6, 6 KOs) of Houston, Texas.
- Lightweight matchup between Puerto Rico’s Angel Carranza (12-1, 9 KOs) and Colombia’s Kevin Piedrahita (10-4-1, 9 KOs).
- Super featherweight contest between Puerto Rico’s William Colon (10-0, 6 KOs) and Luis Porozo (20-15, 10 KOs) of Ecuador.
Puerto Rico’s Caleb Tirado (2-0, 1 KO) was scheduled to compete at bantamweight, but his opponent was not announced, and the bout was not featured on the final lineup the promotion sent out following the weigh-ins.
Lebron vs Hernandez results
(8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)
- Henry Lebron vs. Derlyn Hernandez
- Kiria Tapia vs. Juliana Vanesa Basualdo
- Giovanni Cristian Scuderi vs. Devonte Williams
- Angel Abdiel Carranza Jimenez vs. Kevin Piedrahita
- William Colon vs. Luis Porozo
Lebron vs Hernandez live blog
Final Face-Off
Watch Henry Lebron and Derlyn Hernandez face off one last time during the weigh-in ahead of their bout.
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