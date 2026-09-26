BKFC 94 live results: Darren Till faces Yoel Romero in bare-knuckle bout

BKFC 94: Till vs Romero airs live tonight (Saturday, September 26) from AO Arena in Manchester, England.

The main event is a cruiserweight bout between former UFC fighters Darren Till (1-0) of Liverpool and Miami-based Cuban Yoel Romero (1-0).

The co-main event is the BKFC middleweight title fight between champion David Mundell (10-2) of Oldsmar, Florida, and British challenger Jack Cullen (2-0).

How to watch: Live on DAZN starting at 2:00 p.m. ET in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. BST in the UK.

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The fight card also features two BKFC UK championship bouts.

Gaz Corran (2-0) and Macaulay Bygraves (2-0) clash for the middleweight title.

Karl Thompson (4-1) and Andy Thornton (1-0) battle for the cruiserweight title.

BKFC 94 results

Main card (3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. BST)

Darren Till vs. Yoel Romero

David Mundell vs. Jack Cullen

Gaz Corran vs. Macaulay Bygraves

Karl Thompson vs. Andy Thornton

Joe Lister vs. Harry Bray

Mikey Henderson vs. Matthew Wiwczaryk

Stew Martin vs. Joshy Williams

Luke Vaughan vs. Bartlomiej Krol

Ste Wallwork vs. Leigh Cohoon

Prelims (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. BST)

Benjamin Lowe vs. Dan McGraffin

Tyrone Hamer vs. Liam Dooley

Luke Bassnett vs. Darren Willans

BKFC 94 live blog September 26, 2026 12:03 AM EDT Till and Romero BKFC debut fights Watch Darren Till’s first BKFC fight against Aaron Chalmers and Yoel Romero’s debut against Theo Doukas.