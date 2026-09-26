Zuffa Boxing 11 live results: Johnny Fisher faces Michael Pirotton

Zuffa Boxing 11: Fisher vs Pirotton airs live tonight (Saturday, September 26) from Copper Box Arena in London, England.
- In the main event, British heavyweight Johnny Fisher (14-1, 12 KOs) faces Michael Pirotton (12-2, 6 KOs) of Belgium.
- The co-feature is a light heavyweight bout between former title challengers Craig Richards (20-4-1, 13 KOs) of the UK and Serbian-American Radivoje Kalajdzic (30-3, 22 KOs).
How to watch: Live on Paramount+ in the U.S. at 12:00 p.m. ET and Sky Sports in the UK at 5:00 p.m. BST.
Advertisement
The card also includes:
- All-British middleweight bout between Lee Cutler (16-2, 8 KOs) and Louis Greene (19-4, 12 KOs).
- Super welterweight matchup between Britain’s Alex MacMillan (4-0, 3 KOs) and Guillaume Azagier (2-0) of France.
- All-Mexican middleweight clash between Australia-based Cesar Mateo Tapia (18-0-1, 11 KOs) and Leo Ruiz (17-1, 9 KOs).
- Welterweight battle between British former amateur Kayla Allen and Hungary’s Edina Kiss (17-21, 10 KOs), who replaced Elisabeth Mronsz.
The scheduled all-British light heavyweight bout between Leon Hughes (5-0, 4 KOs) and Michael Stephenson (10-3) has been canceled.
Zuffa Boxing 11 results
Main card (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. BST)
- Johnny Fisher vs. Michael Pirotton
- Craig Richards vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic
- Lee Cutler vs. Louis Greene
- Alex MacMillan vs. Guillaume Azagier
- Cesar Mateo Tapia vs. Leonardo Ruiz
- Kayla Allen vs. Edina Kiss
Prelims (12:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. BST)
- Rogelio Romero vs. Aurel Ignat
- Alexis De la Cerda vs. Cain Lewis
- Fred Pullen vs. Leonardo Faretina
Zuffa Boxing 11 live blog
Cold Open
Watch the Zuffa Boxing 11 cold open, narrated by Tom Hardy.
Live blog will cover the main card. Prelim results will be published as the main card gets underway.
Advertisement