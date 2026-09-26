Zuffa Boxing 11 live results: Johnny Fisher faces Michael Pirotton

Zuffa Boxing 11: Fisher vs Pirotton airs live tonight (Saturday, September 26) from Copper Box Arena in London, England.

In the main event, British heavyweight Johnny Fisher (14-1, 12 KOs) faces Michael Pirotton (12-2, 6 KOs) of Belgium.

The co-feature is a light heavyweight bout between former title challengers Craig Richards (20-4-1, 13 KOs) of the UK and Serbian-American Radivoje Kalajdzic (30-3, 22 KOs).

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ in the U.S. at 12:00 p.m. ET and Sky Sports in the UK at 5:00 p.m. BST.

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The card also includes:

All-British middleweight bout between Lee Cutler (16-2, 8 KOs) and Louis Greene (19-4, 12 KOs).

Super welterweight matchup between Britain’s Alex MacMillan (4-0, 3 KOs) and Guillaume Azagier (2-0) of France.

All-Mexican middleweight clash between Australia-based Cesar Mateo Tapia (18-0-1, 11 KOs) and Leo Ruiz (17-1, 9 KOs).

Welterweight battle between British former amateur Kayla Allen and Hungary’s Edina Kiss (17-21, 10 KOs), who replaced Elisabeth Mronsz.

The scheduled all-British light heavyweight bout between Leon Hughes (5-0, 4 KOs) and Michael Stephenson (10-3) has been canceled.

Zuffa Boxing 11 results

Main card (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. BST)

Johnny Fisher vs. Michael Pirotton

Craig Richards vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic

Lee Cutler vs. Louis Greene

Alex MacMillan vs. Guillaume Azagier

Cesar Mateo Tapia vs. Leonardo Ruiz

Kayla Allen vs. Edina Kiss

Prelims (12:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. BST)

Rogelio Romero vs. Aurel Ignat

Alexis De la Cerda vs. Cain Lewis

Fred Pullen vs. Leonardo Faretina

Zuffa Boxing 11 live blog September 26, 2026 12:01 AM EDT Cold Open Watch the Zuffa Boxing 11 cold open, narrated by Tom Hardy.



Live blog will cover the main card. Prelim results will be published as the main card gets underway.