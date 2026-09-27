Live results: Takuma Inoue defends title in rematch against Tenshin Nasukawa

Takuma Inoue faces Tenshin Nasukawa in a championship rematch tonight (Sunday, September 27) at Toyota Arena Tokyo in Tokyo, Japan.

Two-time world champion Inoue (22-2, 5 KOs) makes the second defense of his WBC bantamweight title, having claimed the vacant belt in their first fight last November.

Former kickboxing champion Nasukawa (8-1, 3 KOs) looks to avenge the defeat, making his second attempt to become a champion in boxing.

How to watch: Live on Prime Video in Japan at 5:00 p.m. JST and on DAZN in the U.S. and other selected countries at 4:00 a.m. ET.

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The undercard includes:

Japan’s Ryosuke Nishida (11-1, 2 KOs) and Australia’s Sam Goodman (22-1, 8 KOs) clash for the interim IBF super bantamweight title.

Japan’s Ryusei Matsumoto (8-0, 4 KOs) and Mexico’s Russell Acosta Silveira (17-0, 6 KOs) battle for the interim WBO minimumweight title.

Japan’s Tomoya Tsuboi (3-0, 2 KOs) and South Africa’s Ricardo Malajika (17-2, 12 KOs) contest for the vacant WBC super flyweight title.

Hayato Aiko (2-2-1) and Natsuki Kuramochi (1-1-1) square off in an all-Japanese featherweight bout.

Inoue vs Nasukawa 2 results

(5:00 p.m. JST / 4:00 a.m. ET)

Takuma Inoue vs. Tenshin Nasukawa

Ryosuke Nishida vs. Sam Goodman

Ryusei Matsumoto vs. Russell Acosta Silveira

Tomoya Tsuboi vs. Ricardo Malajika

Hayato Aiko vs. Natsuki Kuramochi

Inoue vs Nasukawa 2 live blog September 27, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Inoue vs Nasukawa – First Fight Highlights Watch the highlights from the first fight between Takuma Inoue and Tenshin Nasukawa.