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Live results: Takuma Inoue defends title in rematch against Tenshin Nasukawa

Takuma Inoue defends his WBC bantamweight title in a championship rematch against Tenshin Nasukawa in Tokyo

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Takuma Inoue poses after his victory over Sho Ishida at Tokyo Dome
Takuma Inoue poses after his victory over Sho Ishida at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, on May 6, 2024. Photo by Naoki Fukuda
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Takuma Inoue faces Tenshin Nasukawa in a championship rematch tonight (Sunday, September 27) at Toyota Arena Tokyo in Tokyo, Japan.

  • Two-time world champion Inoue (22-2, 5 KOs) makes the second defense of his WBC bantamweight title, having claimed the vacant belt in their first fight last November.
  • Former kickboxing champion Nasukawa (8-1, 3 KOs) looks to avenge the defeat, making his second attempt to become a champion in boxing.

How to watch: Live on Prime Video in Japan at 5:00 p.m. JST and on DAZN in the U.S. and other selected countries at 4:00 a.m. ET.

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The undercard includes:

  • Japan’s Ryosuke Nishida (11-1, 2 KOs) and Australia’s Sam Goodman (22-1, 8 KOs) clash for the interim IBF super bantamweight title.
  • Japan’s Ryusei Matsumoto (8-0, 4 KOs) and Mexico’s Russell Acosta Silveira (17-0, 6 KOs) battle for the interim WBO minimumweight title.
  • Japan’s Tomoya Tsuboi (3-0, 2 KOs) and South Africa’s Ricardo Malajika (17-2, 12 KOs) contest for the vacant WBC super flyweight title.
  • Hayato Aiko (2-2-1) and Natsuki Kuramochi (1-1-1) square off in an all-Japanese featherweight bout.

Inoue vs Nasukawa 2 results

(5:00 p.m. JST / 4:00 a.m. ET)

  • Takuma Inoue vs. Tenshin Nasukawa
  • Ryosuke Nishida vs. Sam Goodman
  • Ryusei Matsumoto vs. Russell Acosta Silveira
  • Tomoya Tsuboi vs. Ricardo Malajika
  • Hayato Aiko vs. Natsuki Kuramochi

Inoue vs Nasukawa 2 live blog

Inoue vs Nasukawa – First Fight Highlights

Watch the highlights from the first fight between Takuma Inoue and Tenshin Nasukawa.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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