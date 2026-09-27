Claressa Shields wants Chantelle Cameron fight, says talks have been good

Claressa Shields says talks for a potential next fight against Chantelle Cameron have been going well. Detroit’s Ford Field is being considered as a venue.

Flint’s three-division undisputed champion Shields (19-0, 4 KOs) was last in action in mid-August in Atlanta, where she stopped Kaye Scott in the sixth round to regain the unified WBA and WBC middleweight titles.

Advertisement

Britain’s two-division champion Cameron (23-1, 8 KOs) defeated Mikaela Mayer by unanimous decision in Birmingham, England, also in August, to unify the WBA, WBC, and WBO super welterweight titles.

Speaking to “All The Smoke Fight” during Saturday’s broadcast of Lebron vs Hernandez, Shields said she was supposed to fight Mayer, but now Cameron is who she would like to fight next.

‘Hopefully, we can get the fight done’

“I would love to have that fight. I think that Chantelle Cameron is the best opponent,” Shields said.

“She’s ranked number two on a pound list. Your girl is number one, of course. So, this will be the first time since I’ve been boxing where I’ve seen one versus two on a pound-for-pound list.”

“And hey, I was supposed to fight against Mikaela Mayer next, but she lost to Chantelle. So, winner stays on.”

“We’ve been having some great talks with MVP and it’s been, it’s been going good. Hopefully, we can get the fight done and that’ll be my next fight.”

“It’s a few different options for this fight if we can get it made. They want me to fight in Detroit at the Ford Field Center. At the football stadium.”

“And then we were thinking about going trying to take over the New York region or go back to Atlanta to Benz to the Mercedes-Benz. But I’m thinking that Detroit Ford Field, the football stadium, maybe is runner up right now.”

Further details are expected to follow.