Misfits Boxing live results: Henry Cejudo faces Javon Walton

Henry Cejudo faces Javon “Wanna” Walton in a Misfits Boxing showdown tonight (Saturday, September 26) at James L. Knight Center in Miami.
- Olympic gold medalist and former two-division UFC champion Cejudo of Los Angeles makes his boxing debut.
- Walton (3-0-1, 1 KO) of Atlanta, Georgia, took the fight on short notice, replacing Deen The Great, who withdrew due to an injury.
How to watch: Live on DAZN starting at 6:00 p.m. ET in the U.S. and 11:00 p.m. BST in the UK.
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The card also includes:
- Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson defends his MFB middleweight title against Mahmoud Fawzy Sebie. Sebie stepped in for Kenzo Biyong, who reportedly withdrew due to travel complications.
- Fox Townley aka “Fox The G” and Justin Ibarrola aka “Joyboy” clash for the MFB lightweight title.
- Dawson Myles Barrett takes on Louis Russell at cruiserweight.
- Chad Lebaron aka “Cherdleys” meets Nathan Barnatt at middleweight.
- Bobby J. Smith II aka “Big Bobby the Boss” and Edris Enofe aka “ENA” square off at heavyweight.
Cejudo vs Walton results
(6:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 p.m. BST)
- Henry Cejudo vs. Javon Walton
- Tony Ferguson vs. Mahmoud Fawzy Sebie
- Fox The G vs. Justin Ibarrola
- Dawson Myles Barrett vs. Louis Russell
- Cherdleys vs. Nathan Barnatt
- Big Bobby the Boss vs. ENA
Cejudo vs Walton live blog
Final Face-Off
Watch Henry Cejudo and Javon Walton face off during the weigh-in ahead of their bout.
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