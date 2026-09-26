Misfits Boxing live results: Henry Cejudo faces Javon Walton

Henry Cejudo faces Javon “Wanna” Walton in a Misfits Boxing showdown tonight (Saturday, September 26) at James L. Knight Center in Miami.

Olympic gold medalist and former two-division UFC champion Cejudo of Los Angeles makes his boxing debut.

Walton (3-0-1, 1 KO) of Atlanta, Georgia, took the fight on short notice, replacing Deen The Great, who withdrew due to an injury.

How to watch: Live on DAZN starting at 6:00 p.m. ET in the U.S. and 11:00 p.m. BST in the UK.

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The card also includes:

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson defends his MFB middleweight title against Mahmoud Fawzy Sebie. Sebie stepped in for Kenzo Biyong, who reportedly withdrew due to travel complications.

Fox Townley aka “Fox The G” and Justin Ibarrola aka “Joyboy” clash for the MFB lightweight title.

Dawson Myles Barrett takes on Louis Russell at cruiserweight.

Chad Lebaron aka “Cherdleys” meets Nathan Barnatt at middleweight.

Bobby J. Smith II aka “Big Bobby the Boss” and Edris Enofe aka “ENA” square off at heavyweight.

Cejudo vs Walton results

(6:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 p.m. BST)

Henry Cejudo vs. Javon Walton

Tony Ferguson vs. Mahmoud Fawzy Sebie

Fox The G vs. Justin Ibarrola

Dawson Myles Barrett vs. Louis Russell

Cherdleys vs. Nathan Barnatt

Big Bobby the Boss vs. ENA

Cejudo vs Walton live blog September 26, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Final Face-Off Watch Henry Cejudo and Javon Walton face off during the weigh-in ahead of their bout.