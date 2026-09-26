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Misfits Boxing live results: Henry Cejudo faces Javon Walton

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo faces Javon "Wanna" Walton in a Misfits Boxing showdown in Miami

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Henry Cejudo and Javon Walton face off during the Misfits Boxing weigh-in at Ashe Auditorium
Henry Cejudo and Javon Walton face off during the weigh-in at Ashe Auditorium, James L. Knight Center, in Miami, Florida, on September 25, 2026. Photo by David Cavan / Misfits Boxing
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Henry Cejudo faces Javon “Wanna” Walton in a Misfits Boxing showdown tonight (Saturday, September 26) at James L. Knight Center in Miami.

  • Olympic gold medalist and former two-division UFC champion Cejudo of Los Angeles makes his boxing debut.
  • Walton (3-0-1, 1 KO) of Atlanta, Georgia, took the fight on short notice, replacing Deen The Great, who withdrew due to an injury.

How to watch: Live on DAZN starting at 6:00 p.m. ET in the U.S. and 11:00 p.m. BST in the UK.

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The card also includes:

  • Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson defends his MFB middleweight title against Mahmoud Fawzy Sebie. Sebie stepped in for Kenzo Biyong, who reportedly withdrew due to travel complications.
  • Fox Townley aka “Fox The G” and Justin Ibarrola aka “Joyboy” clash for the MFB lightweight title.
  • Dawson Myles Barrett takes on Louis Russell at cruiserweight.
  • Chad Lebaron aka “Cherdleys” meets Nathan Barnatt at middleweight.
  • Bobby J. Smith II aka “Big Bobby the Boss” and Edris Enofe aka “ENA” square off at heavyweight.

Cejudo vs Walton results

(6:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 p.m. BST)

  • Henry Cejudo vs. Javon Walton
  • Tony Ferguson vs. Mahmoud Fawzy Sebie
  • Fox The G vs. Justin Ibarrola
  • Dawson Myles Barrett vs. Louis Russell
  • Cherdleys vs. Nathan Barnatt
  • Big Bobby the Boss vs. ENA

Cejudo vs Walton live blog

Final Face-Off

Watch Henry Cejudo and Javon Walton face off during the weigh-in ahead of their bout.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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