Crawford vs Madrimov results, live stream, PPV time, main event, full fight card

Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov live results from BMO Stadium in Los Angeles

By Parviz Iskenderov
Terence Crawford faces Israil Madrimov live from Los Angeles
Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov go face to face at the weigh-ins ahead of their bout at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, USA on August 3, 2024 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov battle it out in the main event live from BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 3. The contest features Omaha’s three-division world champion up against the WBA light middleweight champion of Uzbekistan.

36-year-old undefeated southpaw Terence “Bud” Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) moves up a weight class and fights for his first title at 154 lbs. Unbeaten 29-year-old Israil Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) makes the first defense of his belt. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The all-Mexican co-main event pits Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (26-2-1, 18 KOs) against Jose Valenzuela (13-2, 9 KOs). Cruz brings to the ring his WBA super lightweight belt and makes his first title defense. Valenzuela makes his first attempt to become world champion. The bout is also scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the 12-round light heavyweight bout, undefeated Cuban David Morrell (10-0, 9 KOs) and Radivoje Kalajdzic (29-2, 21 KOs) of Serbia go head to head for the vacant WBA strap. A pair of 12-round heavyweight bouts features former unified world champion Andy Ruiz Jr (35-2, 22 KOs) of Imperial, CA up against Brooklyn’s Jarrell Miller (26-1-1, 22 KOs) and Jared Anderson (17-0, 15 KOs) of Toledo, OH versus Martin Bakole (20-1, 15 KOs) of Congo.

Also on the PPV undercard, Miami-based Cuban Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz (3-0, 1 KOs) defends his IBF International lightweight title against Mexico’s Antonio Moran (30-6-1, 21 KOs). The full lineup can be found below.

Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov live stream

Boxing fans in the U.S. can stream Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov PPV live on ESPN+, DAZN and PPV.com. The start time is 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

In other countries, including the UK and Australia, the PPV is available on DAZN. The respective start time vary by location.

Buy PPV on DAZN

Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov results

Get Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

  • Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov
  • Isaac Cruz vs. Jose Valenzuela
  • Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Jarrell Miller
  • Martin Bakole vs. Jared Anderson
  • David Morrell vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic
  • Andy Cruz vs. Antonio Moran

Prelims

  • Steven Nelson def. Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez by TKO (R5 at 0:57)
  • Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Michal Bulik – majority draw (59-55, 57-57, 57-57)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

