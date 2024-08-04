Subscribe
Andy Ruiz Jr vs Jarrell Miller ends in draw

Andy Ruiz Jr & Jarrell Miller fight to majority draw on Crawford vs Madrimov undercard live from LA

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jarrell Miller and Andy Ruiz Jr fight to a majority draw
Jarrell Miller and Andy Ruiz Jr in their bout at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, USA on August 3, 2024 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Heavyweights Andy Ruiz Jr and Jarrell Miller fought to a majority draw on August 3 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The bout was featured on the PPV undercard leading to Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov.

The contest saw the former three-belt unified champion of Imperial, California up against the once-beaten contender of Brooklyn, New York. After 12 rounds, one judge scores the fight 116-112 in favor of Miller, while two other judges had 114-114.

34-year-old Andy Ruiz Jr (35-2-1, 22 KOs), who got his right hand injured early in the fight, made his first ring appearance in almost two years, since he had scored a unanimous decision against Luis Ortiz in September 2022. Jarrell Miller (26-1-2, 22 KOs) went through the ropes for the first time since his defeat via 10th round TKO against Daniel Dubois last December.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

