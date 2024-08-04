David Morrell bests Radivoje Kalajdzic by decision to become two-weight champion

David Morrell secured world title in his second weight class on August 3, when he faced Radivoje Kalajdzic at BMO Stadium in LA. The pair battled it out on the card headlined by Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov.

The unbeaten Cuban defeated his opponent of Serbia by unanimous decision. After 12 rounds, the scores were 118-110, 117-111 and 117-111.

With the victory, David Morrell improved to 11-0, 9 KOs and collected the vacant WBA “Regular” light heavyweight belt. Earlier in his career, the 26-year-old southpaw held the WBA “Regular” strap at super middleweight.

33-year-old Radivoje Kalajdzic dropped to 29-3, 21 KOs, which snapped his five-fight winning streak. The Saint Petersburg, Florida-based contender didn’t succeed in his second attempt to become champion, previously falling short via fifth-round KO against Artur Beterbiev for the division’s IBF belt in May 2019.