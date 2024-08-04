Subscribe
Jose Valenzuela takes world title by decision against Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz

Jose Valenzuela becomes new WBA 140 lbs champion by decision against Isaac Cruz in co-feature to Crawford vs Madrimov live from LA

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jose Valenzuela defeats Isaac Cruz by decision to become new champion
Jose Valenzuela and Isaac Cruz in their world title bout at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, USA on August 3, 2024 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jose Valenzuela walked away with the win on August 3, when he faced Isaac Cruz at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old southpaw of Los Mochis, Sinaloa became a new WBA super lightweight champion, dethroning fellow-Mexican by split decision. The contest served as the co-feature to Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimo live on PPV.

After 12 rounds of a close battle, one judge scored the fight 115-113 in favor of Cruz. Two other judges had 116-112 for Valenzuela.

In addition to the belt, Renton, Washington-based “Rayo” Valenzuela improved to 14-2, 9 KOs and secured his second win in a row. Mexico City’s 26-year-old “Pitbull” Cruz didn’t suceed in his first title defense and dropped to 26-3-1, 18 KOs.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

