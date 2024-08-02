Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov weigh-in video

Terence Crawford faces Israil Madrimov at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 3. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Omaha’s undefeated three-division world champion Crawford makes his debut at super welterweight and looks to conquer a new weight class. Unbeaten Madrimov of Uzbekistan makes the first defense of his WBA title.

To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 154 lbs championship limit. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The co-main event is an all-Mexican world title bout between WBA super lightweight champion Isaac Cruz and challenger Jose Valenzuela. The weight limit is 140 lbs.

In another world title action, Cuban David Morrell and Radivoje Kalajdzic of Serbia battle it out for the vacant WBA light heavyweight title. The championship limit 175 lbs.

Among other bouts, former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr of Imperial, California faces Jarrell Miller of Brooklyn, New York. Also at heavyweight, Toledo’s Jared Anderson takes on Martin Bakole of Congo.

Plus, Cuban Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz defends his IBF International lightweight title against Mexico’s Antonio Moran. The weight limit is 135 lbs.

Crawford vs Madrimov weigh-in start time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Crawford vs Madrimov fight card

The Crawford vs Madrimov full fight card looks as the following: