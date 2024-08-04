Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov full fight video highlights

Moving up a weight class, Terence Crawford came out victorious against Israil Madrimov on August 3 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. The Omaha native claimed world title in his fourth weight division, dethroning WBA light middleweight champion of Uzbekistan.

Battling it out in the main event, “Bud” Crawford earned the win by unanimous decision. After 12 rounds of a tough fight, the scores were 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113.

36-year-old Terence Crawford earned his first world title at 154 lbs and improved to 41-0, 31 KOs. Earlier in his career, the undefeated southpaw held world titles at lightweight, super lightweight and welterweight, including two undisputed crowns at 140 lbs and 147 lbs.

Israil Madrimov dropped to 10-1-1, 7 KOs. The 29-year-old suffered his first career defeat and didn’t succeed in his first world championship defense.