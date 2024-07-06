Diaz vs Masvidal results, live stream, PPV time, main event, full fight card

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal square off in a boxing match live from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday, July 6. The contest features the old MMA rivals in the scheduled for 10 rounds main event bout at cruiserweight.

Diaz (0-1) of Stockton, CA and Masvidal (1-0) of Miami, FL first met atop UFC 244 PPV card in November 2019 in New York. The scheduled for five rounds bout was stopped by the doctor after the third round due to a big cut over Diaz’s right eye. As a result, Masvidal took the victory as well as the “BMF” belt via TKO.

The co-main event pits Brooklyn’s former two-time middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs (37-4, 30 KOs) against Shane Mosley Jr (21-4, 12 KOs) of Pomona, California. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at light heavyweight.

Among the Diaz vs Masvidal undercard bouts, Stockton’s Chris Avila (5-1) goes up against former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis (1-0) of Milwaukee, WI. The matchup is scheduled for six rounds at cruiserweight.

Plus, Curmel Moton (3-0, 2 KOs) of Salt Lake City, Utah fights Nikolai Buzolin (9-8-1, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at super lightweight. Amado Vargas (10-0, 4 KOs) of Oxnard, California faces Sean Garcia (7-0-1, 2 KOs) of Victorville, California in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight. Kicking off the action, Devin Cushing (13-0, 10 KOs) of Pensacola, Florida and Manuel Correa (13-1, 8 KOs) of Cuba clash in a 10-rounder at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal live stream

Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal airs live on DAZN PPV and PPV.com. The PPV time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, July 6 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The prelims start at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

In the UK and Australia, Diaz vs Masvidal airs live on Sunday, July 7. The start time is scheduled for 2 am BST / 11 am AEST. The preliminary bouts begin at 12:30 am BST / 9:30 am AEST.

Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal results

Get Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal

Daniel Jacobs vs. Shane Mosley Jr

Chris Avila vs. Anthony Pettis

Curmel Moton vs. Nikolai Buzolin

Amado Vargas vs. Sean Garcia

Devin Cushing vs. Manuel Correa

Prelims