Photos: Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal boxing match set at cruiserweight in Anaheim

Old MMA rivals Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal weighed-in for their boxing match on July 6. The 10-round bout serves as the main event live on PPV from Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The bout, initially scheduled at light heavyweight, is now set to be contested at cruiserweight. Nate Diaz weighed-in at 175.6 lbs. Jorge Masvidal showed 175.2 lbs.

In the 10-round co-main event, originally announced at super middleweight, two-time middleweight world champion Daniel Jacobs faces Shane Mosley Jr at light heavyweight. Jacobs came in at 169.2 lbs. Mosley Jr was 167.6 lbs.

Also on the card, a six-round cruiserweight bout between former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and Chris Avila. The fighters, initially scheduled to battle it out at light heavyweight, tipped the scales at 175.6 lbs and 175.3 lbs, respectively.

As well, Curmel Moton showed 133.5 lbs for his six-round junior welterweight bout against Nikolai Buzolin, who was 137.7 lbs. Plus, Amado Vargas and Sean Garcia declared 134.1 lbs and 138.1 lbs, respectively, for their eight-round junior welterweight clash. Both matchups were initially set at lightweight.

Plus, Devin Cushing was 131.9 lbs and Manuel Correa showed 131.2 lbs for their 10-round matchup at lightweight.

Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Nate Diaz | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Nate Diaz | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Nate Diaz | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Shane Mosley Jr | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Daniel Jacobs | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Daniel Jacobs and Shane Mosley Jr | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Daniel Jacobs and Shane Mosley Jr | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Daniel Jacobs and Shane Mosley Jr | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Anthony Pettis | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Chris Avila | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Chris Avila and Anthony Pettis | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Chris Avila and Anthony Pettis | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Curmel Moton | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Curmel Moton and Nikolai Buzolin | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Amado Vargas | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Amado Vargas and Sean Garcia | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Amado Vargas and Sean Garcia | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Devin Cushing and Manuel Correa | Esther Lin/Fanmio

Devin Cushing and Manuel Correa | Esther Lin/Fanmio

The current Diaz vs Masvidal lineup and weights look as the following:

Main card

Nate Diaz (175.6) vs. Jorge Masvidal (175.2), 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Daniel Jacobs (169.2) vs. Shane Mosley Jr (167.6), 10 rounds, super middleweight

Chris Avila (175.6) vs. Anthony Pettis (175.3), 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Curmel Moton (133.5) vs. Nikolai Buzolin (137.7), 6 rounds, super lightweight

Amado Vargas (134.1) vs. Sean Garcia (138.1), 8 rounds, super lightweight

Devin Cushing (131.9) vs. Manuel Correa (131.2), 10 rounds, lightweight

Prelims