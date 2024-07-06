Photos: Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal boxing match set at cruiserweight in Anaheim

Old MMA rivals Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal weighed-in for their boxing match on July 6. The 10-round bout serves as the main event live on PPV from Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
The bout, initially scheduled at light heavyweight, is now set to be contested at cruiserweight. Nate Diaz weighed-in at 175.6 lbs. Jorge Masvidal showed 175.2 lbs.
In the 10-round co-main event, originally announced at super middleweight, two-time middleweight world champion Daniel Jacobs faces Shane Mosley Jr at light heavyweight. Jacobs came in at 169.2 lbs. Mosley Jr was 167.6 lbs.
Also on the card, a six-round cruiserweight bout between former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis and Chris Avila. The fighters, initially scheduled to battle it out at light heavyweight, tipped the scales at 175.6 lbs and 175.3 lbs, respectively.
As well, Curmel Moton showed 133.5 lbs for his six-round junior welterweight bout against Nikolai Buzolin, who was 137.7 lbs. Plus, Amado Vargas and Sean Garcia declared 134.1 lbs and 138.1 lbs, respectively, for their eight-round junior welterweight clash. Both matchups were initially set at lightweight.
Plus, Devin Cushing was 131.9 lbs and Manuel Correa showed 131.2 lbs for their 10-round matchup at lightweight.
The current Diaz vs Masvidal lineup and weights look as the following:
Main card
- Nate Diaz (175.6) vs. Jorge Masvidal (175.2), 10 rounds, light heavyweight
- Daniel Jacobs (169.2) vs. Shane Mosley Jr (167.6), 10 rounds, super middleweight
- Chris Avila (175.6) vs. Anthony Pettis (175.3), 6 rounds, light heavyweight
- Curmel Moton (133.5) vs. Nikolai Buzolin (137.7), 6 rounds, super lightweight
- Amado Vargas (134.1) vs. Sean Garcia (138.1), 8 rounds, super lightweight
- Devin Cushing (131.9) vs. Manuel Correa (131.2), 10 rounds, lightweight
Prelims
- Luciano Ramos (139.2) vs. Dan Hernandez (140), 4 rounds, super lightweight
- Alan Sanchez (146.3) vs. Luis Lopez (146.3), 8 rounds, welterweight
- Steven Dunn (213.5) vs. Gabriel Aguilar Costa (206.1), 4 rounds, heavyweight
- Jose Aguayo (149.9) vs. Bryce Logan (149.7), 6 rounds, super welterweight
- Kenneth Lopez (175.8) vs. Andres Martinez (173.2), 6 rounds, cruiserweight