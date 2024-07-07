Amado Vargas TKO’s Sean Garcia in sixth round

Amado Vargas came out on top on July 6, when he faced Sean Garcia at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The pair squared off on the PPV card topped by Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal.

The scheduled for eight rounds junior welterweight bout ended prior to the final bell. Vargas claimed the win via sixth-round stoppage, dropping Garcia in the fourth round with a right uppercut along the way. Referee Edward Collantes stepped in to save the latter from further punishment. The official time was 46 seconds into the sixth round.

With the victory, 23-year-old Amado Vargas of Oxnard, California improved to 11-0, 5 KOs and remained undefeated.

“It’s been a long camp and I was ready for this moment,” Vargas said. “They can say I’m the little brother, but I just kept working to let them know. We’re here, the Vargas dynasty is here to stay.”

“I’ve always been unorthodox, but when I crack people, they feel it. I’m not green anymore, I’m a skillful fighter who knows how to think in the ring. All the sacrifice paid off in the ring tonight.”

23-year-old southpaw Sean Garcia of Victorville, California dropped to 7-1-1, 2 KOs and suffered his first career defeat.

“I was just trying to get him out of there,” Garcia said. “At the end my game plan basically went away, I was just trying to cause damage.”

“This is what I do. I spar hard fighters in Las Vegas so that I’m ready for this. I always get these guys in the later rounds because of my conditioning. That’s a credit to my father and my whole training team.”

“It was a good fight like I expected. I don’t think that I gassed out, but he did break me down. It was my first time going past four rounds and that’s why you need these experiences in the sport. He was the better man tonight.”

