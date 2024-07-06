Fight video highlights: Jorge Masvidal TKO’s Nate Diaz to land BMF title at UFC 244

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal gear up for their second showdown on July 6 at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Their first fight goes back to November 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Battling it out in the headliner of UFC 244, Diaz and Masvidal contested for the first symbolic “baddest motherf***er” title. The latter took the win, as well as the “BMF”, belt via TKO.

The fight was stopped prior to the start of the fourth round on advice of the cageside physician. Diaz was deemed unable to continue due to a big gash over his right eye.

Over four years later, old MMA rivals, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz square off in a boxing match. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at light heavyweight.