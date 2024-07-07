Nate Diaz wins boxing match against Jorge Masvidal

Nate Diaz defeated his old MMA rival Jorge Masvidal in a boxing match on Saturday, July 6. The pair battled it out in the main event live on PPV from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.

The scheduled for 10 rounds bout, officially contested at light heavyweight, went the full distance. According to the report sent out by the promotion, Diaz landed 148 shots of 730 punches thrown. Masvidal delivered 176 punches out of 637 thrown.

In the end, the Stockton southpaw walked away with the win against the Miami native by majority decision. One judge had a 95-95 draw, while two other judges scored the fight 97-93 and 98-92 in favor of Diaz.

Diaz and Masvidal first met at UFC 244 in November 2019 in New York. The latter took the win and the “BMF’ belt via third-round TKO, after the doctor stopped the fight due to a big cut over his opponent’s right eye.

Coming out victorious from their second fight, Nate Diaz took revenge and improved his pro boxing record to 1-1.

“Mission accomplished,” Diaz said. “I feel the love here in Cali every time. He showed up and came to fight and so did I.”

“We just went in there to figure him out. I’m down to fight the highest rated boxer I can find. My main objective is to be the best fighter in the world.”

Jorge Masvidal dropped to 1-1.

“I thought I won,” Masvidal said. “I landed the harder shots. Win or lose, we’re gonna do it again. We’re 1-1, so we’ll run it back.”

“I definitely felt that I landed the more meaningful shots. When the judges see the videos, they’ll see they were misguided.”

