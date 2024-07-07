Shane Mosley Jr on top with decision against Daniel Jacobs

Shane Mosley Jr claimed the win against former two-time world champion Daniel Jacobs on July 6 at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The bout served as the co-feature to Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal live on PPV.

The Pomona, California super middleweight defeated his opponent of Brooklyn, New York by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds, the scores were 99-91, 99-91 and 100-90, all in favor of Mosley Jr.

With the victory, Shane Mosley Jr improved to 22-4, 12 KOs. The 33-year-old contender earned his fifth win in a row and made the first successful ring appearance for the year. Post-fight, the son of Hall of Famer “Sugar” Shane Mosley called out WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara.

“The plan was to pick him apart because we knew he’d get tired,” Mosley Jr said. “I was trying to press him in the middle rounds, but he’s a veteran and he knows how to get through it.”

“I’m proud of myself. Danny has bricks in his hands, but I just stuck to the game plan and got the job done.”

“I want Erislandy Lara. If you’re listening, I want you. Let’s go baby.”

Daniel Jacobs dropped to 37-5, 30 KOs and suffered his second straight defeat. The 37-year-old former WBA and IBF middleweight champion went through the ropes for the first time in over two years.

“He was definitely the busier fighter, but I could see that every time I hit him with a good shot I did see that he was stunned,” Jacobs said. “I just didn’t do enough to get my hand raised in the end.”

“I felt like I had a good mindset in there, I just wasn’t 100% with all the time out of the ring. The weight was obviously an issue for me and I came in a little drained and dehydrated. I could have gone against light opposition, but I’m a dog and I wanted to face a certain caliber of opponent.”

