Chris Avila bests Anthony Pettis by decision

Chris Avila came out victorious over Anthony Pettis on July 6 at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The bout, contested at cruiserweight, was featured on the PPV card headlined by Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal.

Avila defeated former UFC lightweight champion Pettis, by unanimous decision. After six rounds the scores were 58-56, 59-55 and 59-55.

Stockton’s 31-year-old Chris Avila improved to 6-1 and earned his sixth win in a row.

“It felt great, there was a lot of energy out there in the arena,” Avila said. “This was a great opponent to get a win over. It feels really good to get the win for my team and everyone who’s supported me.”

“I knew what I was supposed to do. I was coming to out-box him. Us Stockton fighters know how to go in there and figure it out.”

37-year-old Anthony Pettis of Milwaukee, Wisconsin dropped to 1-1.

“I was trying to outscore him and control the range, but he did a good job stepping in and fighting inside the clinch,” Pettis said. “It wasn’t really a boxing look. He doesn’t hit hard, but he had a lot of output. I just lost my energy and couldn’t keep my pace. I was trying to knock him out.”

