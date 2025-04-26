UFC Kansas City results: Machado Garry vs Prates

UFC Fight Night on Saturday, April 26 features Ian Machado Garry up against Carlos Prates, live on ESPN+ from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. The pair square off in a five-round main event battle at welterweight.

Once-beaten Machado Garry (15-1) of Ireland looks to bounce back from his first career defeat by unanimous decision against Shavkat Rakhmonov last December. Riding an 11-fight winning streak, Prates (21-6) of Brazil targets his 11th straight stoppage victory, following a first-round KO of Neil Magny last November.

In the co-main event, Anthony Smith takes on Zhang Mingyang at light heavyweight. Former 205-pound title challenger Smith (38-21), of Omaha, NE, is coming off two defeats – to Dominick Reyes and Roman Dolidze. Mingyang (18-6) of China aims for his 12th win in a row, following a first-round stoppage of Osman Diaz last November.

Also on the card is a featherweight bout between Giga Chikadze (15-4) of Georgia and David Onama (13-2) of Uganda. Michel Pereira (31-12) of Brazil and Abus Magomedov (27-6-1) clash at middleweight. Randy Brown (19-6) of Jamaica meets Nicolas Dalby (23-5-1) of Denmark at welterweight. Another contest at middleweight pits Ikram Aliskerov (15-2) against Andre Muniz (24-6) of Brazil.

UFC Kansas City start time UFC Kansas City airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT.



UFC Kansas City results

Get UFC Kansas City full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)

Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates

Anthony Smith vs. Mingyang Zhang

Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama

Michel Pereira vs. Abus Magomedov

Randy Brown vs. Nicolas Dalby

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Andre Muniz

Prelims (6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT)