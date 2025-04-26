Eubank vs Benn results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Chris Eubank Jr faces Conor Benn live on DAZN from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on April 26. The contest features the sons of former champions, going head-to-head in a long-awaited showdown. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at middleweight.

Eubank Jr and Benn were originally scheduled to square off in October 2022. The fight was canceled after Benn twice failed a drug test and relinquished his boxing license with BBBofC.

35-year-old Eubank Jr (34-3, 25 KOs) targets his third straight victory after defeating Kamil Szeremeta and Liam Smith. Unbeaten 28-year-old Benn (23-0, 14 KOs) is coming off a win by unanimous decision against Peter Dobson last February.

The co-main event pits Anthony Yarde (26-3, 24 KOs) against Lyndon Arthur (24-2, 16 KOs) for the WBA Intercontinental light heavyweight title. Among the Eubank vs Benn undercard bouts, Liam Smith (33-4-1, 20 KOs) and Aaron McKenna (19-0, 10 KOs) clash for the WBA International middleweight belt.

Eubank vs Benn start time Eubank vs Benn airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 5:00 PM BST.



Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn at the weigh-in on April 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

