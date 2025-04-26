Subscribe
Eubank vs Benn results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn live results from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn face each other at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout in London
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn come face-to-face at the weigh-in on April 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Chris Eubank Jr faces Conor Benn live on DAZN from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on April 26. The contest features the sons of former champions, going head-to-head in a long-awaited showdown. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at middleweight.

Eubank Jr and Benn were originally scheduled to square off in October 2022. The fight was canceled after Benn twice failed a drug test and relinquished his boxing license with BBBofC.

35-year-old Eubank Jr (34-3, 25 KOs) targets his third straight victory after defeating Kamil Szeremeta and Liam Smith. Unbeaten 28-year-old Benn (23-0, 14 KOs) is coming off a win by unanimous decision against Peter Dobson last February.

The co-main event pits Anthony Yarde (26-3, 24 KOs) against Lyndon Arthur (24-2, 16 KOs) for the WBA Intercontinental light heavyweight title. Among the Eubank vs Benn undercard bouts, Liam Smith (33-4-1, 20 KOs) and Aaron McKenna (19-0, 10 KOs) clash for the WBA International middleweight belt.

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn live blog

Eubank vs Benn start time

Eubank vs Benn airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT. The local start time in the UK is 5:00 PM BST.

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn at the weigh-in on April 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn results

Get Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

  • Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn
  • Anthony Yarde vs. Lyndon Arthur
  • Liam Smith vs. Aaron McKenna
  • Cheavon Clarke vs. Viddal Riley
  • Chris Billam-Smith vs. Brandon Glanton
