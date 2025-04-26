Franco Tenaglia vs Tony Soto 2 headlines BKFC 76 in Fort Worth, Texas in June

The rematch between Franco Tenaglia and Tony Soto headlines BKFC 76 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on June 21. The pair square off in a five-round championship bout, with the lightweight title on the line.

Their first fight headlined the BKFC debut in Spain last October in Marbella. Tenaglia (4-1) took the win, defeating Soto (6-1) by majority decision. The scores were 46-46, 47-45, and 47-45. In addition to the victory, Tenaglia claimed the vacant 155-pound belt.

Battling it out atop BKFC 76, Argentinian-born, Spain-based 28-year-old Tenaglia makes the first defense of his strap. 37-year-old Soto of Hickory, North Carolina makes his second attempt to become champion and looks to take revenge.

“We’re beyond thrilled to promote our first event in the great state of Texas,” said David Feldman, Founder and President of BKFC. “It’s been a long time coming for our fans, but with this rematch in our main event, we’re promising a sensational night of bare-knuckle action.”

“Franco Tenaglia and Tony Soto fought this past October in Spain in a fight the media and fans referred to as the ‘most vicious fight in combat sports history.’ Now, without any interim fights, they get right back in the squared circle on June 21 for the rematch.”

Other bouts featured on the BKFC 76 fight card are expected to be confirmed shortly.