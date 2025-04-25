Plant vs Resendiz undercard: Hernandez faces Davis, Lucero meets Valenzuela

Two bouts have been added to the undercard of Caleb Plant vs Jose Armando Resendiz, as Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez faces Kyrone Davis, while Isaac Lucero meets Luis Omar Valenzuela. The event airs live on Prime Video from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on May 31.

Hernandez of Cuba and Davis of Monmouth County, NJ battle it out at middleweight. Lucero and Valenzuela square off in an all-Mexican showdown at super welterweight.

Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez vs Kyrone Davis

Unbeaten 27-year-old Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez (7-0, 7 KOs) aims for his second win of the year. The two-time amateur world champion secured a fifth-round TKO against Angel Ruiz Astorga in February.

“We’re training very hard to face a difficult fighter in Kyrone Davis,” said Hernandez. “We have to adjust to his style and do everything that we can to come out with the victory on May 31. After this win, I’m ready for everyone at 160 or 168 pounds. Don’t miss this fight, because I’m here to change the narrative that Cuban fighters can’t be exciting world champions.”

Kyrone Davis (19-3-1, 6 KOs) is riding a three-fight winning streak since suffering a defeat via seventh-round TKO against David Benavidez back in November 2021. In his previous bout last June, the 30-year-old took a split decision against Elijah Garcia.

“Everything in training camp is going as planned and I can’t wait to get back in the ring on May 31,” said Davis. “I’m very confident in getting another win against a strong, good fighter. I can guarantee action and I really think our fight may steal the show.”

Isaac Lucero vs Luis Omar Valenzuela

Isaac Lucero (16-0, 12 KOs) is coming off a win via 10th-round TKO against Juan Ruiz last September. Last April, the unbeaten 26-year-old eliminated Luciano Chaparro Araujo in the first round.

“I’m very thankful to my team for believing in me and helping me land this important opportunity,” said Lucero. “Being in Las Vegas to train has brought the best out of me and I feel like everything is coming together at the perfect time. I’m working with one of the best trainers in boxing in Bob Santos and his whole team. I know I need to be at my best, because this is a very important step in my journey to the world title.”

Unbeaten 28-year-old Luis Omar Valenzuela (23-0, 20 KOs) steps through the ropes for the second time in 2025 following a second-round TKO against Angel Zavala in February.

“I am very grateful for this opportunity to begin building my name against a quality opponent on a big stage,” said Valenzuela. “Lucero seems to be getting a lot of attention, but we’re both undefeated, so I’m excited to punch the freckles off his face. After this fight, they will be saying that I’m the next great fighter coming out of Mexico.”

Atop the fight card, former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) of Nashville, TN defends his interim WBA 168-pound title against Jose Armando Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs) of Mexico. In the co-feature, two-division champion Jermall Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) of Lafayette, LA goes up against Thomas LaManna (39-5-1, 18 KOs) of Belleville, NJ, also at super middleweight.