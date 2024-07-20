Subscribe
Paul vs Perry results, live stream, PPV time, main event, full fight card

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry live results from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL

By Parviz Iskenderov
Jake Paul faces Mike Perry live from Tampa, Florida
Jake Paul and Mike Perry go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL, USA | MVP
Table of contents

Jake Paul faces Mike Perry in the main event live on PPV from Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL on Saturday, July 20. The YouTuber turned pro boxer takes on another former mixed martial artist and current bare knuckle fighter ahead of his showdown with “Iron” Mike Tyson mid November. The fight card is titled “Fear No Man”.

Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) of Cleveland, OH and Perry (0-1 boxing, 14-8 MMA, 5-0 BKFC) of Orlando, FL square off at cruiserweight. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

The co-main event is a 10-round super lightweight bout between seven-division world champion Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) of Puerto Rico and Tampa’s Stevie Morgan (14-1, 13 KOs). Also on the card, a 10-round lightweight matchup between Ashton Sylve (11-0, 9 KOs) of Long Beach, CA and Lucas Bahdi (16-0, 14 KOs) of Canada.

Among other Paul vs Perry undercard bouts, Tony Aguilar (12-0-1, 4 KOs) of Jacksonville, FL and Corey Marksman (9-0-1, 7 KOs) of Orlando, FL go toe-to-toe at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Mexico’s former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (53-6-1, 34 KOs) and Jamaica’s former UFC fighter Uriah Hall (1-0) clash at cruiserweight.

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry live stream

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry live stream is available on DAZN PPV and PPV.com. The PPV start time in the U.S. is scheduled for July 20 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The prelims begin at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

In the UK and Australia, Paul vs Perry airs live on July 21. The PPV start time is scheduled 2 am BST and 11 am AEST, respectively. The prelims start at 12 am BST / 9 am AEST.

Buy PPV on DAZN

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry results

Get Jake Paul vs Mike Perry full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

  • Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry
  • Amanda Serrano vs. Stevie Morgan
  • Ashton Sylve vs. Lucas Bahdi
  • Tony Aguilar vs. Corey Marksman
  • Julio Cesar Chavez Jr def. Uriah Hall by unanimous decision (58-56, 59-55, 59-55)

Prelims

  • Shadasia Green def. Natasha Spence by unanimous decision (78-73, 77-74, 77-74)
  • Alexis Chaparro def. Kevin Hill by KO (R2 at 2:01)
  • Angel Barrientes def. Edwin Rodriguez by majority decision (57-57, 60-54, 60-54)
  • Ariel Perez def. Dane Guerrero by KO
