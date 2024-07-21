Video: Julio Cesar Chavez Jr takes decision against Uriah Hall

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr walked way with the win on July 20, when he faced Uriah Hall at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. The contest kicked off the PPV action topped by Jake Paul vs Mike Perry.

Mexico’s former WBC middleweight champion took the victory against Jamaica’s former UFC fighter by decision. After six rounds at cruiserweight the scores were 58-56, 59-55 and 59-55.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr improved to 54-6-1, 34 KOs and secured his second win in a row. In his post-fight interview, the 38-year-old, who stepped inside the ring for the first time since December 2021, said he could fight Jake Paul.

“I don’t care, you know,” Chavez Jr said when asked who he wanted to fight next. “Jake Paul, why not? I want [to fight him]. I’m a better fighter than his opponents. That’s for sure.”

39-year-old Uriah Hall dropped to 1-1 and suffered his first defeat in pro boxing.

