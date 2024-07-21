Subscribe
Video: Amanda Serrano TKO’s Stevie Morgan in second round

Amanda Serrano defeats Stevie Morgan in co-feature to Paul vs Perry live from Tampa, FL

By Parviz Iskenderov
Amanda Serrano dominated Stevie Morgan on Saturday, July 20 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The bout served as the co-feature on the PPV card topped by Jake Paul vs Mike Perry.

The scheduled for 10 rounds contest didn’t go the distance. The Puerto Rican seven-weight world champion defeated the local super lightweight by TKO with a flurry of punches. The referee stepped in and waved the fight off to save the latter from further punishment.

With the victory, Amanda Serrano improved to 47-2-1, 31 KOs and took her fifth win in a row. In her next fight mid November in Arlington, Texas, the 35-year-old southpaw is set to face her old rival Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) of Ireland. The long-awaited rematch serves as the co-feature to Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson.

Stevie Morgan dropped to 14-2, 13 KOs. The 35-year-old got her six-fight winning streak snapped.

Get Paul vs Perry full fight card results.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

