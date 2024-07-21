Video: Amanda Serrano TKO’s Stevie Morgan in second round

Amanda Serrano dominated Stevie Morgan on Saturday, July 20 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The bout served as the co-feature on the PPV card topped by Jake Paul vs Mike Perry.

The scheduled for 10 rounds contest didn’t go the distance. The Puerto Rican seven-weight world champion defeated the local super lightweight by TKO with a flurry of punches. The referee stepped in and waved the fight off to save the latter from further punishment.

With the victory, Amanda Serrano improved to 47-2-1, 31 KOs and took her fifth win in a row. In her next fight mid November in Arlington, Texas, the 35-year-old southpaw is set to face her old rival Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) of Ireland. The long-awaited rematch serves as the co-feature to Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson.

Stevie Morgan dropped to 14-2, 13 KOs. The 35-year-old got her six-fight winning streak snapped.

